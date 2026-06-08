IAM / Omada Identity Engineer
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Within Vattenfall's Nuclear IT landscape, Identity & Access Management (IAM) is a business-critical and security-relevant capability. Omada Identity is the central IAM platform used to manage identities, access, and compliance processes in a regulated nuclear environment.
Your role is dedicated to the Nuclear IAM domain and is part of our continued growth of internal IAM capabilities. The position focuses on strengthening in-house expertise in Omada Identity, covering configuration, development, and operation of IAM solutions in a complex and regulated environment. You will be part of a team that is actively building and expanding internal IAM engineering expertise within Vattenfall.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Support implementation and enhancement of Omada modules (roles, policies, recertification, lifecycle)
Configure and optimize request/approval flows and access processes
Contribute to connector integrations (AD/Entra ID, REST, SQL), including development-related activities
Assist in troubleshooting, log analysis, and issue resolution
Translate business requirements into technical IAM solutions
Create and maintain technical documentation and runbooks
Collaborate with operations, architects, and business stakeholders
Contribute to change and release management activities
Location
Stockholm, Ringhals
Qualifications
Your profile
Solid understanding of IAM concepts (RBAC, SoD, JML processes)
Initial experience with IAM implementation or configuration (e.g. Entra ID, D365, or similar)
Basic SQL knowledge and interest in log and data analysis
Strong analytical skills and ability to translate requirements into solutions
Motivation to develop hands-on expertise in Omada Identity
Understanding of scripting, programming (e.g. PowerShell, Python, Java, .Net) and willingness to further develop coding skills
Nice-to-have Skills
Experience with scripting (PowerShell, Python)
Understanding of REST APIs and integrations
Exposure to Microsoft environments (Entra ID, Azure)
Interest in IAM engineering and automation
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 5th of July 2026. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the role, please contact the Hiring Manager Gordon Giffey: gordon.giffey@vattenfall.de
for more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Marius Gläßge (marius.glaessge@vattenfall.de
).
Trade union representatives in Sweden (IT) are Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Patricia Ek (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall ́s switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, DISA.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9953563