Platform Manager
2026-03-04
Hej Platform Manager! Ready to help shape the future with smart, scalable, and secure infrastructure?
At IKEA, you can feel at home while making a difference for millions. We're a place where everyone is welcome, encouraged to explore new tech, try new things and grow from mistakes. As our Platform Manager, you'll have the chance to stretch your skills, experiment and work in new ways.
We are transforming the Technology and Platform organisation to build a modern and scalable technology foundation for Inter IKEA. This shift requires an organisation fully aligned with our Operating Model, one that works with a strong product and platform thinking mindset and is ready to take full accountability from strategy to operations.
Job Description
About the role
We're looking for a Platform Manager who wants to solve meaningful, real-world challenges that help make life at home better for the many. Join us on our journey as we strengthen and evolve our connectivity and base infrastructure platforms to enable safe, reliable and sustainable digital experiences across IKEA.
In this role, you lead the platform team focusing on the specialized hardware that keeps our global value chain connected. Your scope covers the critical infrastructure that exists where our digital services meet the physical reality of our sites-from SD-WAN edge appliances and industrial-grade switching to the specialized wireless foundations in our stores, offices and distribution centres.
You take full end-to-end accountability for these physical connectivity anchors, ensuring they are managed as a modern, software-defined platform. You lead the shift away from manual site-by-site configurations toward a model of high-scale enablement, where networking hardware is deployed and managed through automation and Infrastructure-as-Code.
Collaboration is central to your way of working. You partner across product teams, operations, security and business stakeholders to align platform capabilities with real needs. You communicate roadmaps clearly, manage cross-unit dependencies and support shared processes, tools and ways of working across IKEA. As a leader, you build high-performing teams, own the budget for your domain, and manage supplier relationships that deliver long-term value.
About you
You bring a strong understanding of IKEA's strategic direction and how modern connectivity and base infrastructure platforms enable our global operations. With a solid foundation in network architecture, base infrastructure, platform engineering and service management, you navigate cloud, hybrid and on-prem environments with ease.
You're comfortable working with:
Software-Defined Infrastructure: You treat physical and network deployments with a software engineering mindset at scale. This includes Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, etc.), network virtualization, and high levels of automation.
Zero-Trust & modern connectivity: You implement identity-based access, micro-segmentation, and secure edge (SASE) to protect our global value chain. You are experienced with modern technologies like SD-WAN, wireless, and data centre networking.
Base Infrastructure: You ensure that the "heartbeat" of our systems, including DNS/DHCP/IPAM and load balancing, is highly available and automated.
As a people-centred leader, you develop high-performing teams and guide others through change. You thrive in a fast-changing environment and bring a growth mindset, exploring, learning, and sharing better ways forward. Above all, you lead with IKEA values and use technology to enable "a better everyday life for the many."
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Modern networking & connectivity: Strong understanding of cloud/hybrid ecosystems, including SD-WAN, SASE, and high-availability global connectivity for fast-scaling retail and distribution environments.
Zero-Trust & secure edge: Deep experience in implementing identity-aware access models, micro-segmentation, and secure infra to build a secure perimeter by design.
Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC): Using tools like Terraform to automate physical and network deployments, ensuring our foundation is version-controlled and repeatable.
Foundational Compute & Core Services: Solid understanding of data centre operations and core services like DNS/DHCP/IPAM and load balancing managed as mission-critical products.
Experience working with agile frameworks, scaled delivery models and IT service operations.
Use of metrics and OKRs to measure impact and drive continuous improvement.
Proven track record of leading technical teams, managing budgets, and optimizing costs.
Experience with risk, compliance, and regulatory requirements for global infrastructure.
Ability to apply security-by-design and privacy-by-design principles.
About us
At IKEA, we think and work differently. We challenge old patterns and create new solutions, from sustainable materials to intelligent home technology. Our vision is simple: to create a better everyday life for the many people.
In Technology and Platform, we support the whole organisation by providing reliable technology and digital platforms that are easy to use and built for the future. Working closely with teams across IKEA, we turn technology into real value and support ongoing transformation.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position located in either Malmö or Delft. The role reports into the Platform Area Manager - Core Infra and Compute Platforms and belongs to the Technology and Platform area within Operations Management. It is an enabling function with the core assignment to lead, develop, and maintain the common foundation for how Inter IKEA works across the value chain.
Interested? Submit your CV by 18th March 2026.
If you have any special needs that require accommodation in the recruitment process, please let us know. You can reach out to jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
Interested? Submit your CV by 18th March 2026.
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Services AB Jobbnummer
9777310