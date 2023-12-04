Platform Leader | Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2023-12-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Inter IKEA Group have started the digital transformation. This is a journey which require that a new technology foundation is established for Core Business Franchise and Core Business Range & Supply. We have started the work to set up the technical services needed to support an IT landscape that will be developed and operated in a hybrid cloud model. The technical services we deliver will enable the IT landscape to transform and take leverage on cloud computing services. We will contribute to IKEA direction by making it possible for any service 'XaaS' to be translated into an affordable, accessible and sustainable platform.
These services will enable us to create a better IKEA. We are looking for the people that take an individual responsibility to make sure that we deliver together as a team. Great colleagues, believing in a great IKEA vision with curiosity, drive and technical competence with a desire to make a difference, please come and join us. We take a leading approach; transforming complexity for the few into simplicity for the many. IKEA culture and values will guide us on the way, today and tomorrow.
Job Description
As Platform Leader you will:
Lead the platform team and take lead in prioritizing, coordinating, and managing the development, deployment and operation of the platform, according to the set-out business goals.
Take lead in defining the vision of the platform and building the overall platform roadmap aligned with relevant frameworks, standards and budget for the platform, balancing needs from business, customer and from a technology perspective.
Interact and collaborate with various stakeholders across IKEA, franchisees and customers, to understand needs and synergies and based on this, define requirements, make decisions and where needed, make trade-offs to maximize business results and customer value.
Manage the platform backlog, and together with the platform team, scope and prioritize activities based on business direction and goals, business and customer impact.
Continuously optimize ways of working in your platform team and with other key stakeholders.
Qualifications
As the ideal candidate you have:
Solid experience in similar or equivalent positions where you have lead the development and operations of digital platforms.
Strong leadership capabilities and ability to lead business agendas across IKEA in a collaborative way and delivering results through others.
Very good technology understanding and ability to understand how and when emerging technologies and trends can and should be used to improve customer and co-worker experiences.
Strong stakeholder management skills and ability to explain choices and decision in an engaging way.
Strong interest in finding new ways and contributing to overall success and results through co-creation and collaboration.
UX design or brand related background as the content of Skapa is all UX and brand related artifacts
We also believe that you have a combination of the following knowledge, capabilities and motivation:
Deep understanding of, and passion for, great user experience, identifying and filling platform gaps.
Ability to create platforms that are intuitive and driven by creating value for our customers and co-workers.
Motivated by enabling the IKEA business idea of 'a better everyday life for the many people through home furnishing" by implementing technology and digital innovation.
Ability to make complex tasks and processes understood and actionable.
Experience and interest in working in an agile and highly collaborative cross-functional platform team.
Ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business.
Strong interest in home furnishing, the IKEA Concept, the IKEA Brand Identity and the IKEA Culture & Values.
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö. We have internal preferred candidates for these roles.
Another thing fuelling our success is our values-based culture. While we are unique individuals with endless differences, something we share is our commitment to lead by example, work together, find better ways and to get things done. We believe in life-long learning, where we all play a part in helping each other (and our business) grow.
Interested? Please submit your CV, in English, before December 15, 2023. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8306714