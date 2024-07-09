Plant Project Manager - Torslanda
2024-07-09
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What 's in it for you?
Plant Business Office belongs to Plant Engineering at Volvo Cars Torslanda within global manufacturing and are divided into two main areas, Plant Project Management & Plant Specialists.
Plant Business Office is the the plant strategical competence handling all matters on plant level. Responsible for early phases in body, casting, paint, battery and assembly shop for both product and non-product projects and is driving the vision layout towards ideal state in the complete plant and is supporting running production within our area of responsibilities.
Our main customer is Production, Manufacturing Engineering, Logistics, Facility, Maintenance and Sustainability. Our deliveries are leading investigations and pre studies to enhance the output from the plant and to fulfil our KPI targets by presenting different business case within efficiency, vision layouts, flow simulations and sustainability.
We are now looking for a sr Plant Project Manager in early phases for Paint Shop and to keep together projects and flows across Volvo Cars Torslanda.
What you'll do
As Plant Project Manager, you will encompass setting a comprehensive long-term plan spanning over a decade to ensure the attainment of our objectives. This includes the vision layout and step-by-step plans for Paint Shop, as well as for the entire site and its stakeholders. You will be aligning these plans with other plant strategies related to processes, sustainability, people experience, and mobility while also developing a feasible technical timeline.
You will oversee the budget forecasting process by initiating, collecting, challenging, and motivating investment requests. You will conduct pre-studies related to capacity, industrial structure, efficiency, and future state manufacturing. This in close collaboration with the manufacturing business project office, manufacturing engineering, plant supply chain engineering, central logistics, and purchasing departments.
Additionally, you will be involved in early-phase project management, specifically before the pre-PC gate and financial approval of product and non-product projects. Your responsibility will include concepts, time, technique, cost, KPI fulfilment and project resource planning.
The Plant Project Manager works strategically where all deliverables will be evaluated with regards to the MR27 objectives within manufacturing. You will be responsible for planning both winter and summer shutdown activities. Furthermore, you will organize and cluster different activities on shop and plant level.
You and your profile
We are looking for a committed and inspiring manager who is enthusiastic about project management. The right person has the ability to influence others and drive change. You have high integrity and establish trust-based relationships to better serve the organization through your great communication skills. Can do attitude with the ability for details and at same time take high level view and ownership.
We see that you have a minimum of 5 years of experience in manufacturing and/or paint functions, and/or strong in project management, combined with a master's degree in engineering or equivalent. For you to be successful in this role, you should demonstrate extensive knowledge of our paint process. You have a strong interest in lean process design and flows, along with the ability to acquire profound knowledge of lean fundamentals, ideal state layouts, lead time mapping, zone capacity, and other process design tools.
The successful candidate should demonstrate a commitment to self-development, as being a quick learner and having the ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment.
You are fluent in English and Swedish.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 12th of May.
Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Kristoffer Mann, kristoffer.mann@volvocars.com
. If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Ida Hellberg, ida.hellberg@volvocars.com
.
