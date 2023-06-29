Plant Electromechanical Engineer
In your work you will be part of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) business unit that is a part of Hitachi Energy's division and is located in Ludvika. The unit develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. This Hitachi Energy's developed HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. HVDC is also used to connect power systems.
Are you interested in combining high voltage topics with common sense, performing electro-mechanical studies as well as maintaining an overall plant perspective in large scale projects, all in a highly international environment? Then maybe you should consider becoming part of our team at HVDC!
As a Plant Electro-mechanical Engineer, it will be your responsibility to make sure the HVDC plant is designed in a good way within your technical responsibilities.
Your responsibilities
Perform studies and Finite Element simulations during tenders and project execution taking into consideration high voltages as well as high currents for several parts of the HVDC plant design.
Study and verify the HVDC station design from several different technical aspects such as electrical fields, magnetic fields, grounding, lightning protection and dimensioning of conductors.
Most of the work will involve performing various studies at the office in Ludvika but some site measurements and verification inspections are included and some travels will occur.
In this role you will have a lot of opportunities to explore various technical fields exploring Multiphysics and the overall HVDC station design.
Your background
We are looking for Master of Science degree in an electrical field, applied physics, power systems or similar. Even though you have an electrical degree you also have a keen interest in mechanical aspects in order to combine Amps, Volts and Newton in your design aspects.
Experienced professionals or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people.
Prior experience in any technical area related to substation design is beneficial but not a demand, your personality and interest are of high importance.
You are a positive, problem-solving individual with the attitude that everything is possible to solve in a team.
An interest in technology and underlying physics is needed to be a good fit in this position.
The goal is to have cost-effective solutions while fulfilling all requirements and common sense and understanding of practical aspects is needed.
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply by 1st August 2023!
Due to summer holidays, there might be a delay in the recruitment process. However, we will contact all candidates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
More information: Recruiting Manager Anders Brännvall, +46 107-38 45 82, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
