Plant Controller
2024-03-06
About the position
Calderys Nordic is now looking for a Plant Controller based in Höganäs.
Are you an experienced proactive and communicative controller with background from the industrial sector? Are you also a curious and self-motivated team player who wants to find areas for improvement and contribute to business excellence? Then this may be the job for you!
In this position as Plant Controller at Calderys you are responsible for controlling activities at 4 different locations: Höganäs, Åmål, Mariestad and Ooserthout in the Netherlands. Major part of your time is spent with activities related to the Höganäs plant, where you also are located. Most activities related to the other locations can be carried out on remote, but occasionally you will also visit the sites. You belong to a team of 8 controllers based at different sites in Europe, and you report to the Industrial Controlling Director, EMEA.
As Plant Controller at Calderys you ensure that financial information with accurate data and analysis is provided to stakeholders in a timely manner. You work close to production and financial teams, and you highlight areas for further investigation and improvement.
Responsibilities
Your overall work tasks as Plant Controller include to:
• Prepare reports and analyses to enable managers to control their costs
• Calculate and update standard costs, production costs, efficiencies etc
• Perform and report inventory monthly tracking
• Produce and review monthly plant cost reports with plant or site manager
• Provide specific financial information when required
• Provide support to budget and forecast process
• Analyse and report capex projects
• Perform other controlling and accounting activities
• Highlight areas for improvement
Your profile
You have worked some years as a controller in an industrial business. You also have a relevant education and preferably a Bachelor 's degree. Your understanding of industrial processes and costing principles is good, and you also know about accounting principles. You have extensive experience of working in an ERP system, and preferably then SAP. You know how to analyse data, and you are used to follow kpi:s related to production. You are a skilled Excel user, and you can easily summarize conclusions in Power Point presentations.
As a person, you are self-motivated, curious and questioning. You are organized and analytical with a keen eye for details combined with ability to see the big picture. You are a responsible team player with a strong drive, and you can communicate and convey information in a structured and understandable way. You are fluent in English and preferably also Swedish, spoken and written.
About the organisation
Calderys is a leading global solution provider for industries operating in high temperature conditions. The Group specializes in thermal protection for industrial equipment with a wide range of refractory products, and advanced solutions to enhance steel casting, metallurgical fluxes and molding processes.
As an international business with a presence in more than 30 countries and a strong footprint in the Americas through the brand HWI, a member of Calderys, we offer our employees a world of opportunity.
With a legacy of over 150 years, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we continue to shape our future through teamwork, customer-centricity and a proactive mindset. We are the vital partner of all high temperature industries and our purpose places sustainability and innovation at the heart of our business. It reflects our reason for existing: to support our customers building a better world through sustainable solutions.
Our values are a driving force in this purpose: We are tenacious, accountable, multicultural and authentic.
In our company, performance is recognized, and learning is promoted. Our services and solutions depend upon the expertise and commitment of our employees. So, we ensure that they have the scope and opportunities to develop their potential within a diverse, inclusive and collaborative setting. It is an environment for people to grow, where every day is a new day and more exciting than the last.
Calderys - Forged in legacy. Fueled by excellence.
For more information, please visit Calderys.com
