Planner with Competence Lead Responsibilities to Kids Assortment
2023-04-27
Company Description
H&M Kids is the largest Kids retailer in the world. We feel a large sense of responsibility by strongly believe in our vision; Be the natural choice of fashion for every parent and every child by taking responsibility for future generation.
To be able to take responsibility for future generation sustainability is always on top of our mind. Our goal as a company is that all material we use will be 100% recycled or from other sustainably sourced methods by 2030. We always try to reflect and listen to our customer, and a strong example of that is our latest KIDS campaign Role Model, where we can listen to voice of kids with different background and different countries from our globe. We are a team with high ambitions - together we work towards a big increase of customers, sales & profit the coming years.
To be able to deliver all this We believe in a culture where everyone feels welcomed and treated with respect, then we become our own superheroes. Every day we strive to live our values and collaboration is key to our success. We are one team and encourage everyone to embrace their creativity and unleash the power of our culture.
Job Description
In this position you report to the Change Manager, and you will divide your time between working as a planner and working as competence lead for the planning function. You get the opportunity to drive the competence but at the same time stay close to the business.
As a Planner at H&M you will be responsible for analyzing and optimizing the assortment, demand planning and quantification to maximize growth and profitability. As a Competence Lead at H&M you will be supporting and leading the function team to facilitate empowered and skilled teams. You will be contributing to growth, profitability, and customer value by driving learning, development, and high performance within the function. You will also be responsible for processes, methods, and tools to be rolled out, implemented and followed up.
Your responsibilities as Planner will be to:
Optimize the product mix, planning and selling for every region to maximize meaningful growth and sustainable profitability
Work in tight collaboration with the Product Manager and the Business Controller to secure the best omni customer offer
Support in identifying opportunities for growth and act on them
Strengthen our global & regional omni experience and enabling seamless customer experiences and relevance
Ensure that the capacity indicator for the channel/region/department is up to date against Production Office
Coach team members and collaborate in creating a successful planning strategy
Your responsibilities as Competence Lead will be to:
Contribute to growth, profitability, and costumer value by driving learning, development, and high performance within the planning function
Drive and communicate the development agenda in accordance with the Assortment vision and goals
Support the team in identifying opportunities for growth and act on them
Support and influence the organization in planning, recruitment, and succession within the planning function
Qualifications
As a person, we believe you are a communicative and engaging team player full of drive and optimism. You believe in collaboration, flexibility and thrive in a constantly changing environment. You have a self-going personality with a strong sense of responsibility and like to take on new challenges and own initiatives. You have a genuine passion for our products, growing business and achieving results. You are solution oriented and triggered by problem-solving and decision-making.
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
A higher degree within Business Administration, Buying or other relevant area
Extensive experience and proven track record within the planning function.
Strong informal leadership skills with the ability to influence and coach team members and lead by example.
A strong salesmanship and see opportunities for growth and profitability
Strong analytical skills and ability turn the analysis to action
Great communication skills
Fluency in English, both written and verbal
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. If your experiences, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English as soon as possible but latest 7th of May 2023.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. This is why kindly ask you to not attach a Cover Letter in your application as this could cause unintentional subjective assessment. Thank you!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
#LI-DNI
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
7707802