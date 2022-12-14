Pipe foreman
2022-12-14
We have an open position as
Pipe foreman
The pipe department is responsible for executing piping works on ships in and out of our shipyard and other piping facilities based on our customers' needs.
You and your colleagues at pipe department must together plan, organize, lead, and follow up all existing work that falls within the department's responsibility. It is your task to plan what resources are required in your department to each project. Thus, it is required that you have experience in the tasks to be performed and preferably from the marine industry. Lately, installing of water ballast treatment systems on our customer's vessels has been in focus. You work closely with the project managers and the other repair foremen in the other departments.
To succeed in the role of Piping Foreman, you must be proactive and structured. You will need to work in an environment with sometimes confined spaces or at height and in a dynamic system where new things happen every day. Periodically we have irregular working hours. It is expected from you to find solutions to problems. Your communication skills shall make yourself understood and to be able to talk to people at all levels and nationalities.
You will also help the estimators or project managers when needed to calculate cost for piping works.
Your competence:
It is required that you are a Piping Professional and have long experience (min. 5 years) from repair shipyards. You need to have at least five years of experience as a managerial position, preferably in the marine industry.
Good knowledge English, both speaking and writing.
B driving license
The position is a permanent full-time employment.
Does it sound interesting? Send us your application as soon as possible. We work with ongoing selection. Indicate when you can start the employment and possibly. salary expectations. The application with CV is sent via e-mail to ansokan@oddab.eu
Please mark it with "Pipe Foreman".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
E-post: ansokan@oddab.eu
http://www.oddab.eu
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
