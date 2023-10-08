Pipe foreman
2023-10-08
We have an open position as Pipe Foreman
The pipe department is responsible for executing piping works on ships in and out of our shipyard and other piping facilities based on our customers' needs.
Oresund DryDocks is Sweden's largest shipyard, specializing in ship repair and conversion. The business is conducted at the shipyard in Landskrona. If you as a person enjoy being in the office as well as out in real life, this is an excellent opportunity for you to participate in our exciting journey.
You and your colleagues at pipe department plan, organize, lead, and follow up all existing work that falls within the department's responsibility. Together, it is your task to plan what resources are required in your department to each project. Thus, it is required that you have experience in the tasks to be performed and preferably from the marine industry. Lately, installing of water ballast treatment systems on our customer's vessels has been in focus. You work closely with the project managers and the other repair foremen in the other departments.
Qualifications for Pipe Foreman
To succeed in the role of Piping Foreman, you must be proactive and structured. You will need to work in an environment with sometimes confined spaces or at height and in a dynamic system where new things happen every day. Periodically we have irregular working hours. It is expected from you to find solutions to problems. Your communication skills shall make yourself understood and to be able to talk to people at all levels and nationalities. You will also help the estimators or project managers when needed to calculate cost for piping works.
Your competence
It is required that you are a Piping Professional and have long experience (min. 5 years) from repair shipyards. You need to have at least five years of experience as a managerial position, preferably in the marine industry.
Good knowledge English, both speaking and writing.
Drivers License for passenger car
The position is a permanent full-time employment.
Application
Do you want to join our exciting journey? Don't wait to apply for this challenging job. The recruitment selection is made continuously and we only accept applications through the application form in our recruitment tool.
We kindly but firmly refrain from services from recruitment and consulting companies or other services! We look forward to receiving your application.
Questions
If you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process, you're welcome to contact Thomas Arvebratt, HR Manager, at tar@oddab.eu
.
You find more about Oresund DryDocks AB at www.oddab.eu.
Oresund DryDocks
The business is run at the shipyard in Landskrona and has for the past 20 years very successfully conducted profitable business while growing. The team is made up of dedicated problem solvers - from project management to production and together we have around 80 employees. Oresund DryDock's environment is characterized by large ships, and work in heavy industry with high demands on flexibility and level of service. Our customers are Swedish and international shipping companies such as Viking Line, Stena Line and Kustbevakningen.
We are an entrepreneur-driven business with a focus on problem-solving and service level regarding technically complex challenges. We are in an important shift with good development potential where all companies within the group are being prepared for broadening and expansion.
At Oresund DryDocks you will quickly become part of the team. We are a tight-knit group where the environment is characterized by a familiar and good atmosphere with both humor and great commitment. We share knowledge with each other and see it as natural to use each other as a sounding board. At the same time, in your role, you will also have close contact with other businesses and have the opportunity to influence both the product, the process and the methods.
