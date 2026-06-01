Commercial Expansion Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As our Expansion Commercial Manager, you'll drive our global retail portfolio strategy, ensuring strong alignment with brand priorities and long-term growth ambitions. You'll translate strategy into clear expansion plans, strengthen portfolio resilience, and enable cross-functional collaboration across markets and brands.
Own and drive the global retail portfolio strategy for a cluster of Sales Markets in line with the Brand Plan and Global Retail Strategy
Translate global priorities into clear, executable expansion and optimisation plans for Sales Markets
Secure portfolio resilience and deal quality by setting and enforcing commercial, leasing and legal guidelines
Lead cross-functional collaboration across Sales Markets, Brands and global functions to deliver strong investment and expansion recommendations
Drive key global retail initiatives and contribute strategic input to format and portfolio development
Elevate expansion capabilities through global insights, structured ways of working and talent development
Represent expansion strategies in senior decision forums, including board presentations, with clear recommendations, risks and upsides
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll work closely with Sales Market expansion leaders, Brand teams and global functions across Commercial, Legal, Finance and Strategy. You'll also collaborate with senior stakeholders to shape decisions that impact our long-term growth and physical retail footprint.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A minimum of 8+ years' experience within commercial expansion, portfolio strategy or large-scale retail development
The ability to translate strategy into actionable plans and priorities across complex organisations
Solid commercial judgement, including experience with leasing, deal structures and investment decisions
Experience collaborating cross-functionally across markets and global teams
Confidence presenting and influencing at senior leadership and board level
Prior experience in leadership positions
And people who are...
Strategic, structured and comfortable navigating ambiguity
Commercially minded, with a long-term portfolio perspective
Clear and confident communicators who build trust and alignment
Curious, collaborative and motivated by continuous improvement
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
A senior role with real influence on long-term growth and portfolio direction
A collaborative, value-driven environment where commercial thinking and purpose go hand in hand
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. This role requires traveling occasionally and is based in Stockholm, no remote applications will be considered Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9938634