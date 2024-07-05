PhD student position in localization and sensing for 6G
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-07-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
About the position
This position will be in the area of 5G and future 6G networks, with specific focus on localization and sensing. The position will study both model-based and AI-based methods for closed-loop operation of systems, in order to assign radio resources for sensing and localization, activate transmitters and receivers, and compress and process data to meet the localization and sensing goals. You will be exposed to the state of the art in terms of wireless integrated communication and sensing, and have the opportunity to be involved in a large international projects with industry stakeholders.
Information about the division and the department
You will be part of the Communication Systems group (CS) at Chalmers, which comprises 9 professors and a large number of PhD students and postdocs. The CS group is internationally known for its academic research in wireless systems, fiber-optical communications, coding, information theory, and machine learning. We provide an intellectually stimulating, but also flexible and family-friendly environment. Our group is diverse and social, with members from many countries and backgrounds. We have an emphasis on collaboration and mutual support. CS is part of the department of Electrical Engineering, where we value all our co-workers and we know that a variety of personalities and experiences makes the most creative workplaces. We therefore encourage applicants with any genders, backgrounds and abilities.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to pursue research in line with the project, publish, and present your work. As part of your PhD, you will receive further education by courses relevant for your research, research project, communication systems in a wide sense, and your future career. You will also be expected to participate in teaching activities.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science or similar. A publication track record is considered as a merit, but only in IEEE conferences or journals. International experience (visits or remote collaboration) are also positive, as is hands-on research experience. The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
The position as a PhD student is a full-time temporary employment, limited to a maximum of four years, plus teaching and other departmental duties. A monthly salary is paid. There are no tuition fees for PhD studies at Chalmers.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees. Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240415 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-08-31
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Henk Wymeersch, henkw@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8788029