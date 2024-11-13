PhD student in Computer Science in safe partitioning in cloud-/edge-systems
Mälardalens Universitet / Högskolejobb / Västerås Visa alla högskolejobb i Västerås
2024-11-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mälardalens Universitet i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Karlskoga
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, information designers, network technicians and engineers. We have five research specializations with different research profiles and research schools. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 31 January 2025
Campus location: Västerås
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
Eligibility
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). Read more about third-cycle studies at MDU here: https://www.mdu.se/utbildning/forskarutbildning
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
The Networks and Embedded Systems division is now looking for a PhD student in Computer Science.
The student will focus on ensuring safe and secure partitioning of applications on edge computing nodes. This is particularly important for applications with safety and timing-critical requirements, deployed in resource-constrained edge environments. The project aims to develop monitoring and policing techniques to guarantee that multiple applications can run concurrently on shared hardware without interference, ensuring that each receives the necessary computing capacity and remains unaffected by resource contention or malicious activities.
The student will be part of CoDig, a Vinnova-funded competence center focused on accelerating the digital transformation of Sweden's software-intensive industries by fostering continuous digitalization. The center aims to strengthen Sweden's global competitiveness through research, knowledge exchange, and collaboration between academia and industry. CoDig focuses on continuous development practices, including areas like continuous testing, safety, security, and AI-supported digitalization. This project focuses on safe and secure partitioning of edge computing nodes, directly contributes to CoDig's larger goal by addressing the critical need for robust and secure digital infrastructure, ensuring that software systems can evolve continuously while maintaining high standards of safety and performance in real-time environments
Teaching tasks such as course assistant and lecturer may also occur to a maximum extent of 20%.
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
Specific eligibility requirements include having the following:
• a master's level degree i Computer Science. Students with equivalent knowledge can also be admitted.
Assessment criteria
Prior to employment, consideration must be given to the ability to assimilate third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education. For this position, particular attention will be paid to dood proficiency in English and the ability to express oneself verbally and in writing.
Practical experience with operating systems and middlewares for heterogeneous platforms such as CPU and GPU processors and experience in implementing partitioning techniques (containers, orchestration, virtualisation) in Linux is meritorious.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and salespersons of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), http://www.mdu.se Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Professor
Mikael Sjödin mikael.sjodin@mdu.se Jobbnummer
9010061