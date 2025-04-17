PhD student
2025-04-17
PhD student in research on improving user experience and safety using behavioral models
This multidisciplinary research at the intersection of human behavior, engineering, and AI aims to provide the automotive industry with tools to make AVs more appreciated and safer. To fully benefit from automated vehicles (AVs), they must be both safe and appreciated by drivers. This project uses modeling (e.g., AI/machine learning) and human behavior data to predict perceived safety and quantify drivers' comfort zone boundaries.
About us
In the Crash Analysis and Prevention team at the Vehicle Safety Division, Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences, we combine behavioral science, technology, and AI to enhance vehicle technology for people. We aim to improve traffic safety by studying and modeling human behavior, developing solutions, and assessing their impact. Our projects include computational behavior modeling, vehicle automation, crash causation, and micromobility. We closely collaborate with Swedish industry (e.g., Volvo) and international stakeholders (EU projects; both academia and industry). We offer an inclusive, excellent work environment for learning and collaboration towards safer traffic.
Project overview
In this project, which include Chalmers and Swedish automotive industry, we will perform computational modeling of perceived safety and comfort zone boundaries based on in-project data collection from drivers. The modeling will be both rule- and machine-learning/AI based. The aim of such modeling is to improve drivers' experience of autonomous driving systems and driver support systems, while improving the systems' safety performance.
Your profile
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in engineering (e.g., mechanical, biomedical, or electrical) or human factors with an engineering perspective (e.g., Human Factors Engineering).
• Good programming skills in Python
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience of working with data about human behavior
• Experience in computational behavior modeling
• Experience in AI/machine-learning methods for time-series analysis
• Experience in performing studies with human participants (e.g., for behavior modeling)
What you will do
• Research on perceived safety and comfort zone boundary modeling
• Contribute to data collection with human (driver) participants
• Teaching (10-15%)
• You are expected to publish at least four peer-reviewed scientific publications during your PhD studies
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Machine and Vehicle Systems
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: May 20, 2025
For questions about the research project, please contact:
Jonas Bärgman
Email: jonas.bargman@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: +4631-772 5846
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact:
Jonas Bärgman
email: jonas.bargman@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: +4631-772 5846
Mats Svensson
Email: mats.svensson@chalmers.se
