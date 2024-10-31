Phd position within forage production, feeding and grazing
2024-10-31
Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare
Our goal is to promote good animal husbandry and animal welfare as well as sustainable food production with high product quality. We do this through research and education on animals with a focus on feed and nutrition, management and the environment, ethology, animal ethics and animal welfare.
As a PhD student, you will be in a creative and stimulating environment with the opportunity to network with both the business community and international contacts. After completing your thesis, you will receive a doctoral degree and can continue to work with research.
More information about the department: Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Research project: Forage production, feeding and grazing
Research subject: Biology
Description:
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare, and the competence centre SustAinimal work together to explore the role of livestock for future increased, sustainable and competitive food production in Sweden. Focus is solutions delivering food and ecosystem services, which result in possibilities to run competitive enterprises in various parts of the food sector.
Increasing demands on climate adaptation of plant cultivation is needed to ensure sustainable animal production.
The challenges include, periods of drought, extensive rain and variable wintering. A concept that is interesting for both climate and environment is Intergrated Dual Purpose Cropping (IDPC), i.e. combinations of annual and perennial crops within a sequence in the crop rotation to produce both forage and grain. These are combined for to utilize the plants' natural plasticity and physiology to achieve high crop security, good feed quality and low environmental impact. We are looking for a PhD student who wants to work with forage production, feeding and pasture management within a new IDPC project Mulcropa, that includes cultivation and feeding in the entire Nordic region. The activities take place in close collaboration with the Industry and international research environments. You will have the opportunity to spend part of your research studies abroad.
Qualifications:
As an applicant, you must have a master's degree in animal science, plant breeding or equivalent biological competence. Practical experience of applied agriculture and experimental activities is advantageous. You must also have documented knowledge of statistical data analysis and be used to using Excel, Word and PowerPoint. High importance is placed on personal qualities such as commitment, cooperation, creativity, sense of responsibility, independence and organizational skills.
Language skills: Spoken and written English, ability in Nordic languages is advantageous but not a requirement.
Prerequisites: Eligibility for doctoral education at SLU.
The appointment will be based on the qualifications mentioned above, the applicant's motivation for why the position is sought, as well as personal qualities and abilities.
Place of work:
Umeå
Forms for funding or employment:
Employed as PhD student 100 % full-time (4 years education)
Starting date:
2025-01-15 or according to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-12-10.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Researcher and project manager
Mårten Hetta firstname.surname@slu.se
