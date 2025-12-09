PhD position, Ecology and Biodiversity in wet forested environments
Department of Forest Ecology and Management
WIFORCE Research School
Do you want to contribute to the future sustainable use of forests? Apply to join WIFORCE Research School!
Biodiversity and the role of forests in climate change are now key social issues that require more knowledge. In order to both sustainably use and safeguard forest biodiversity, a coherent basic science research program is needed that addresses large and complex issues and develops new analytical tools. That's why the WIFORCE Research School, part of the Wallenberg Initiatives in Forest Research (www.slu.se/en/wiforce), was created.
The PhD student will be employed at The Department of Forest ecology and management. The department includes about 115 people of which 9 are professors. Our mission is to advance the understanding of forest ecosystems and how these should be managed today and in the future.
For more information: http://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-ecology-management/
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
For a full advertisement and how to apply, please see Jobs and vacancies | Externwebben , PhD position, Ecology and Biodiversity in wet forested environments
Name of research project/thesis
WET FORESTS: Ecology and Biodiversity in wet forested environments
Research subject:
Forest Management
Description:
The PhD student will join the broader WIFORCE initiative aimed at improving how biodiversity in forested peatlands and riparian zones are considered within managed boreal forest landscapes.
Qualifications:
The candidate must have:
• A Master's degree in ecology, forestry, environmental science, or a related field, or at least 240 credits, of which a minimum of 60 credits are from second-cycle courses;
• Fulfill English language requirements: For students from Swedish upper secondary schools, this is English B/English 6. Alternatively, applicants must hold an internationally recognized English language qualification (TOEFL, IELTS, and Cambridge ESOL). More information is available on universityadmissions.se.);
• A valid driver's license
• The possibility to do extensive field work in remote locations. The position is based in Umeå, Sweden, but there is a requirement that the student will be able to travel and be away from Umeå for up to one month at a time doing field work in middle/southern Sweden and potentially other locations (> 8 hours drive from Umeå).
Other meriting qualifications are:
• Strong quantitative skills, with experience in statistical modeling or spatial data analysis in R and/or python.
• Familiarity with biodiversity assessments, aquatic ecology, boreal forest ecology, and forest management.
• Ability to work both independently and in collaborative teams.
• Field work experience
• A passion for science and a positive attitude
Place of work:
Umeå
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment as PhD student full time for 4 years
Starting date:
According to agreement, but Fall 2026 preferred
Please submit your application before deadline 2026-02-10.
The application should be written in English and include the following:
• CV
• Cover letter describing yourself, your scientific background, research interests and your motivation for applying for this position
• Two page research project proposal that includes background, research questions, method, and potential outcomes.
• Copies of graduation degrees, or equivalent, as well as other relevant certificates, e.g. English-language certificate if you did not do your previous studies in Sweden or in a native English speaking country (see here for more information on what is acceptable)
• Name and contact information of two professional references.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
