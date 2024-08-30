PhD position - Scaling of transmon qubits
2024-08-30
We invite applications for a PhD position at Chalmers University of Technology, focused on scaling of transmon qubits for quantum processors. At Chalmers we are at the forefront of quantum technology. We are part of WACQT, which is the largest national effort in Sweden on quantum technology. We are also part of the European Project OpenSuperQ+ that is a large collaboration between European universities and research institutes in quantum technology. This position concerns silicon microfabrication for quantum processors and how to design transmon qubits that take up less space on the chip and can be integrated to larger quantum processing units. The position is for 5 years, and the desired starting date is December 2024.
Information about the division and department
At the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience, MC2, state-of-the art research in various fields such as micro-electronics, photonics, microwave techniques and quantum technology are being conducted. The department features a 1500 square meter clean room with all equipment needed for micro- and nanofabrication as well as many labs for characterization.
The Quantum Technology, QT, division is an experimental group that is working on developing several aspects of quantum technology. The division focuses on superconducting quantum phenomena and routinely fabricates high-quality qubits and novel qubit architectures. We use flip-chip technology for building our large size quantum processors (QPUs). One of WACQT's deliverables is to fabricate a 100-qubit QPU and this position will largely focus on achieving that goal by investigating novel transmon architectures that can achieve that.
Major responsibilities
In this role, you will actively contribute to the development of the next generation QPUs. You will also contribute to the goals of the WACQT project. Your main tasks will be design of qubits, nano fabrication in the MC2 clean room, simulations and measurements on the novel qubit designs. You will work closely with other engineers and researchers working on the QPU fabrication in the QT group. Your tasks will also include taking courses, presenting at conferences, institution duty (such as teaching), participation in the group's weekly meetings and developing our QPU platform. Your results will be used by colleges to manufacture the full QPU chips and is crucial for us to scale up our efforts to larger qubit counts in our QPUs.
As a PhD student you will be part of the Chalmers Research School system, which is directing the PhD process. Besides the research project, you are expected to attend and pass several PhD courses and possibly summer schools to extend on your education.
Institutional duties can be teaching assignments on undergraduate level, lab management, group administrative tasks or other activities and can cover up to 20% of your employment.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
• Master's degree or equivalent in electrical engineering or engineering physics (corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits)
• Experience with quantum technology
• Clean room experience
• English at C level - CEFR or equivalent
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
To read about the application procedure and apply, click here.
Application deadline: 2024-09-30
For questions, please contact:
Researcher Robert Rehammar,robert.rehammar@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture.
