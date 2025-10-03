PhD in Aquatic Ecology
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Umeå Visa alla högskolejobb i Umeå
2025-10-03
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Umeå
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Krokom
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
At the Department of Wildlife, Fish and Environmental Studies we offer a creative and stimulating environment and perform internationally recognized basic and applied research, education and environmental monitoring in the areas of biodiversity restoration and conservation, fish biology, wildlife ecology and zoonosis. The department has a large proportion of international employees and well established national and international cooperation which gives opportunities for fruitful exchange. Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies | Externwebben
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Sustainable Management of Lagoon Fisheries in the Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia
Research subject Biology
Description:
Project:
The Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies, SLU, Umeå, is looking for a PhD-student in the project "Sustainable Management of Lagoon Fisheries in the Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia". The project builds on ongoing community-based monitoring and seeks to provide urgently needed data to inform adaptive, science-based management strategies that integrate traditional ecological knowledge.
Duties:
The PhD-student will plan and execute a combination of large-scale field studies and lab-based data collection. Focus will be on six key species of reef fish collecting life history characteristics, data on movement ecology and evaluate stock status with the ultimate goal to improve the resilience and sustainability of these fisheries. The projects will be performed in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, the Direction des Resources Marines (DRM), and local communities in French Polynesia as well as with other researchers at the department of Wildlife, fish and environmental studies.
Qualifications:
We seek a highly motivated candidate with:
• A Master's degree in fisheries science, marine biology, ecology, or a related field.
• Experience in fish biology, telemetry, population dynamics, or community-based conservation.
• Willingness to work in remote field locations and collaborate closely with local communities.
• Strong quantitative skills (e.g., R, stock assessment models, statistical analysis).
• Proficiency in English and French (Tahitian a strong asset).
Place of work:
Umeå
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment 4 years
Starting date:
1 Nov 2025 or according to agreement
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-10-20.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Researcher
Petter Lundberg firstname.surname@slu.se +46 (0)70 278 53 21 Jobbnummer
9539991