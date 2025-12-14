Performance & Calibration Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-12-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Development Engineer with a strong focus on engine calibration. This role requires both practical experience in calibration and a solid understanding of combustion theory and engine development.
About the Role
The Industrial Development and Calibration function within product development is responsible for testing and optimizing both hardware and software related to performance, emissions, and durability of industrial combustion engines.
As a Development Engineer, you will be responsible for delivering test and optimization tasks as part of a project team. Your work will range from sensor linearization to preparing complete engine software settings for production.
Main Responsibilities
Perform calibration and optimization tasks for combustion engines (diesel and alternative fuels)
Deliver engine-specific optimization for assigned projects
Use advanced tools such as ENE and DoE for screening and calibration
Work with ATI Vision (calibration and data acquisition), DTECS (development tool for embedded control systems), and Concerto (data post-processing and evaluation)
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, contributing to product development and innovation
Who You Are
We are looking for a team player with a passion for product development, particularly in testing and optimizing combustion engines. Strong networking skills and the ability to work across teams are highly valued.
Requirements
Proven engine calibration experience
Master of Science degree (or equivalent technical experience)
Several years of experience in combustion engine development
Strong knowledge of fundamental combustion theory
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is a plus
Valid driver's license (car)
This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to advanced engine development while being part of a collaborative and supportive team.
You need to be living in Sweden and be able to work 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Looking forward to meeting you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Calibration Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9643328