People & Culture Leader
2024-05-20
.
Volvo Construction Equipment is looking for a People & Culture Leader
Do you genuinely believe in connecting People and Business? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Our world is a world of change and transformation.
We are driven by the idea that with imagination, a curious mindset and technological innovation we will lead the way in creating a world that is cleaner, smarter and more connected.
We believe in a sustainable future, and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with all our stakeholders to turn this belief into a reality for people everywhere, every day.
Do you want to be a part of this exciting journey and build the world we want to live in?
We are looking for an innovative and curious individual to join our team of professional People and Culture colleagues.
The Assignment
As a People and Culture Leader at Volvo CE, you'll have a key role in contributing to a great employee experience and cultural journey. You will contribute to and guide the transformation of our ways of working, assess competence requirements, leadership and organization development in alignment with our Volvo CE Philosophy and ambitions in close collaboration with colleagues and business leaders. Volvo CEs ambition is to reach 100% involvement among our co-workers and foster an inclusive and diverse environment.
You are a true team player who collaborate with colleagues and business leaders in translating changing business needs into short-term actions as well as being both proactive and attentive to long-term goals. You are open to learn, curious and courageous to explore and ready to support our organization's growth together. You enjoy to collaborate and team up in your problem solving, and is comfortable doing so in a multi-cultural business organization, and utilizing the full diversity and perspectives of this context. This role typically requires 8 years or more experience from People and Culture and hence a broad and diverse base in the different competence areas of the HR profession, you navigate between those with proficiency.
You'll report to the Head of People and Culture in VCE but, more importantly, work in different teams depending on the task and assignment.
Location: Eskilstuna, Volvo CE Headquarters.
What's in it for you?
If you're the right match for our team, we are offering you a great environment where you can excel, learn, and grow with us.
Join us in building the world we want to live in. Our workplace offers continuous learning and development opportunities, empowerment to make decisions and an opportunity to be seen and appreciated for who you are and what you do.
Was this inspiring?
We hope that this ignites your interest and inspiration. If you want to learn more, please give us a call or submit your application directly on our website. Because we are equally eager to get to know you! In your personal introduction, please share your thoughts on:
* What is the bravest thing you have done in the past 6 months?
* What is the most impactful collaboration you started or joined in the past year
Curious and want to know more? Contact me:
Angelica Sandström, Talent Acquisition Partner Volvo Group, Phone: +46 739024392
Last application day: June 3, 2024.
