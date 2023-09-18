People & Culture Generalist
Volumental AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volumental AB i Stockholm
In a world where product size labels are unreliable, Volumental is the footwear industry's leading FitTechTM company. Our FitTech uses 3D scans and a one-of-a-kind, AI-powered recommendation engine to match everyone with the shoes that fit them best.
With top brand and retail partners worldwide, including New Balance, Bauer, The Athlete's Foot, Ecco, Fleet Feet, Intersport, and XXL, our footprint spans 3000+ stores across 52 countries and growing!
With our team headquartered in Stockholm and currently composed of 70+ people, we are now looking for an experienced People & Culture Generalist who will help us scale our processes and make sure our company culture remains amazing while we grow!
Your responsibilities will include:
• A wide range of both strategic and operational tasks related to employee management, development, and organizational success.
• Supporting hiring managers with the recruitment and selection of new Volumentalists.
• Structuring, simplifying, and coordinating employee onboarding and offboarding processes across all areas (Marketing, Sales & Customer Success, Product Development, etc.).
• Working closely with managers to set realistic expectations and goals for new hires and evaluate their contributions, especially during the probationary period.
• Managing our internal HRIS (Bob), including employee training on usage, activation/deactivation of features, etc.
• Championing a great employee experience by encouraging respectful and kind feedback, and managing communication with employees about growth possibilities.
• Supporting the administration of employee benefits and monthly payroll processes with the support of our vendors.
• Actively partnering with managers to identify different team needs, supporting growth & development initiatives.
• All the other things! One day you might be onboarding a new employee, and on another, you might be involved with the organization of training to help team members learn or work better together.
We understand that you might not have experience in all of these areas, but don't worry - you will have a chance to learn a lot here!
We are excited about you because...
• You have at least 3-5 years of generalist experience within HR/People & Culture.
• You are a fast learner with an experimental mindset. At Volumental, we test, evaluate, and iterate to find what works and what doesn't - and you'll have plenty of opportunities to do the same.
• You are a collaborative team member willing to jump in where needed. You enjoy putting on a different hat daily and working closely with other departments.
• You are driven, analytical, and organized - able to see the big picture and sweat the small details.
• You thrive in a scale-up environment and want to take ownership of your personal growth. You're excited about being part of a growing organization where your contribution is crucial to the entire team's success.
• You are an effective communicator verbally, in writing, and fluent in English. With a team coming from over 20 countries and customers worldwide, Volumental is located in Sweden but truly provides an international experience to those who join us!
Bonus!
Don't let these stop you from applying, but please let us know if they fit you:
• Experience in a tech and/or scaleup company.
• Experience with a HRIS, either implementing or managing one.
• Familiarity with HR/people KPIs.
What we offer you:
• An organizational culture that fosters an environment where all voices are heard and matter.
• Plenty of great company events to try out new activities together.
• Opportunities to influence the People agenda while exercising stakeholder and project management skills.
You'll be an essential part of the greater whole - able to drive initiatives and steer development while at the same time collaborating with other subject matter experts on our team. We encourage a diversity of candidates to apply! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volumental AB
(org.nr 556912-4141) Arbetsplats
Volumental Kontakt
Constance Ho constance.qiya@volumental.com Jobbnummer
8122652