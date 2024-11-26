People & Culture Administrator
2024-11-26
With a unique Småland history, Älmhult is the heart of IKEA, where we have our roots. It's the home of functional, well-designed, and affordable Swedish home furnishing and a center for innovation. We call it Democratic design.
IKEA Älmhult AB, including the areas of Destination & Museum, Hospitality & Hotel, Society & Community, Business Location (IKEA Property) and the Enabling functions, is on an exciting journey to make Älmhult an even better place for the next generation. We want Älmhult to grow, with both people and businesses and make this a unique and attractive place where the many people can experience IKEA yesterday, today, and tomorrow. We want to build the next generation of culture carriers and to strengthen the IKEA Brand. Are you ready to be part of this journey?
As People & Culture Administrator you will be part of a function where we are focusing on securing IKEA culture and values is a living reality and that the right leadership and competence is in place. Together with the organization we are working to set the pre-conditions for a healthy and high performing workplace where people perform and deliver, learn and develop. We are a close business partner to managers being both supportive and challenging.
In your role as People & Culture Administrator you play an important role in securing a great and consistent co-worker experience through the whole journey . You take lead in our digital transformation, simplifying people processes and supporting your People & Culture colleagues and the business.
Your main tasks in your assignment will be to:
Support, collaborate and take lead in a wide range of operational tasks in different People & Culture processes and human resources management systems (Workday & My Support).
Maintain HR systems, keeping them up-to-date with latest co-worker employment information, time-keeping/absence reports and salary changes, following the monthly payroll calendar in collaboration with the Payroll team in Centre of Expertise.
Secure operational success in compliance with labor laws, regulations & internal policies, taking also actions in case of deviations.
Co-ordinate and administrate various tasks in areas such as archiving, generation of documents, reports, certificates, among others.
We are looking for you who together with us want to bring people and business together and want to contribute to IKEA Älmhult as an attractive workplace. You are self-going and motivated to work as part of a team as well as independently. You demonstrate reliability, honesty and integrity in interpersonal relations. You feel comfortable working digitally through various information systems and developing our ways of working in a structured way with simplicity in mind. You are always service minded and have the ability to prioritize among tasks.
Furthermore, you have good administrative skills and you are structured and organized with a hands-on approach - you make things happen. You like to solve problems, being curious and are eager to learn more.
You enjoy working in a fast changing environment and last but not least - of course you share our IKEA culture and values and passion for home furnishing and our IKEA Brand.
To be successful in this role you preferably have:
Relevant experience and/or education in the Human Resource field
Knowledge of various HR systems/processes in general. Experience from Workday or My Support is an advantage
Experience from working with Unionen and Restaurang- & Caféanställda collective agreements and Swedish labour law is a benefit
Knowledge about payroll and ability to understand and explain salary specifications
Ability to communicate confidently and clearly in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
Good knowledge in Microsoft office is required
This is a permanent position placed in Älmhult. Does this sound interesting? We look forward to receiving your application in English latest December 10.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10
