People Manager
2025-10-27
IO Interactive is seeking a skilled and dedicated People Manager to join our team and support Project Fantasy, an ambitious new IP set to redefine the online fantasy RPG genre. In this role, you'll foster the growth and career development of our talented designers, developers, and artists.
Working closely with Project Fantasy's other People Manager, you'll ensure team members have the clarity, tools, and support they need to thrive. You'll collaborate on people initiatives, aligning development and engagement efforts with the project's creative and technical goals.
As a People Manager at IOI, you'll help teams navigate change, strengthen ways of working, and ensure consistent people practices across projects - all while nurturing our One Team, One Rule culture.
Your mission: to create conditions for both people and projects to succeed.
What you will do:
Collaborate closely with the other People Manager on the project to ensure effective information sharing and alignment.
Support and guide team members through regular development and career conversations.
Lead and improve people processes such as performance reviews, talent development, and salary reviews.
Use data and feedback to spot trends, address challenges, and drive engagement.
Partner with HR, Talent Acquisition, and Employer Branding to ensure a great employee experience.
Help teams build healthy dynamics, resolve blockers, and foster open communication.
Contribute to key people initiatives and OKRs, ensuring alignment across studios and projects.
Who you are:
2-3 years' experience in people management or organizational development, ideally in a creative or fast-moving industry.
Solid understanding of recruitment, onboarding, and performance management.
Great communication and mediation skills - you can balance empathy with practical problem-solving.
A collaborative mindset and confidence in having honest conversations.
Fluent English (written and spoken).
Willingness to travel a few times a year to connect with teams across our studios.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
IOI is a studio that values in-person collaboration. Being together helps us focus our collective energy on our immediate goals. For us, being both in-office as well as connected across our studios helps us integrate our teams faster, strengthen relationships, and improve knowledge-sharing. We believe that the more time we spend together, the more quality and progress we achieve for our games and players.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
