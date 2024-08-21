People Business Partner
2024-08-21
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M: Learn more about H&M | H&M Careers (hm.com)
At H&M, our Sales function is the driving force behind our global success. We are dedicated to expanding and engaging our customer base while continuously evolving our sales channels. Sales at H&M is more than just numbers; it's about delivering exceptional experiences, curating aspirational fashion, and ensuring unbeatable value for our customers.
Our team brings together a wealth of expertise across business, digital, and tech perspectives to achieve our ambitious brand goals. As a global function within the H&M brand, Sales holds the responsibility for our regions and plays a key role in delivering our brand plan. Our mission is to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand, providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
Job Description
We are seeking a dynamic and business-savvy People Business Partner to join the Sales function HR team. As a key member of the HR team, you'll collaborate with four other People Business Partners and one People Generalist, all under the leadership of the Head of People, Global Sales.
In this role, you will be instrumental in aligning our people strategies with business objectives. You'll partner closely with our leaders to cultivate a high-performance culture, drive talent development, and lead impactful change initiatives. You'll also be a part of a unit's leadership team, with a dotted line to the Unit Head, ensuring that HR strategies directly contribute to our business success.
What You'll Do:
Strategic Business Partnering: Collaborate with business leaders to develop and implement HR strategies that align with the goals of the Retail unit, driving business success through people initiatives.
Cultural Leadership: Champion a growth-oriented, high-performance culture that aligns with H&M's values and strategic objectives.
Talent Development & Management: Oversee and implement strategies for talent development, engagement, and retention, ensuring we attract and nurture top talent across the Retail unit and relevant regions.
Strategic Workforce Planning: Play a key role in workforce planning, including staffing projections, talent needs analysis, and succession planning to ensure our teams are always future-ready.
Data-Driven Decision-Making: Leverage HR metrics and data analytics to guide decision-making and assess the effectiveness of HR programs.
Change Management: Lead and support organizational change initiatives that drive growth and innovation within the Retail unit.
Qualifications
Who You Are:
You hold a degree in human resources, business, or a related field.
You bring several years of experience in a senior and strategic HR role, such as HR Business Partner or HR Manager.
You have a proven track record as an active member of a business leadership team, providing a strong people perspective and understanding of the business landscape.
Strong leadership capabilities with a proven ability to manage and drive change effectively.
A deep alignment with H&M's values, with the ability to inspire and lead by example.
Your communication skills are top-notch, enabling you to build trust and strong relationships at all levels of the organization.
Skilled at listening and working with others while also being confident in leading change and challenging leaders, even in difficult situations.
You stay up-to-date with the latest research and trends in HR and leadership, bringing fresh insights to the table.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
