People Business Partner
2024-12-24
Job Description
We are looking for two People Business Partners, one for Menswear and one for Kids.
Acting as a strategic partner to business leaders, you will align people strategies with organizational goals, foster a creative and high-performing culture, and drive initiatives that elevate the employee experience. This role offers an opportunity to blend strategic foresight with hands-on execution, making sure we unlock the full potential of our people.
You will be part of a tight-knit People team, supporting each other and striving to raise the bar for how the HR function can deliver value to the business.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Business Partnering: Collaborate with business leaders to develop and implement HR strategies that align with the business goals.
Cultural Leadership: Champion a growth-oriented, creative, high-performance culture.
Talent Development & Management: Oversee and implement strategies for talent development and engagement, ensuring we attract and nurture top talent.
Strategic Workforce Planning: Play a key role in workforce planning, including talent needs analysis and succession planning to ensure our teams are always future-ready.
Data-Driven Decision-Making: Leverage HR metrics and data analytics to guide decision-making and assess the effectiveness of HR.
Change Management: Lead and support organizational change initiatives.
Qualifications
Prior experience as strategic HR Business Partner to senior business leaders
Expertise in strategic workforce planning and talent management.
Strong communication skills, enabling you to build trust and strong relationships at all levels of the organization.
Proven ability to manage and drive change effectively, supporting leaders and teams through transitions.
Proficient in data analysis and leveraging insights for data-driven decision-making.
Comprehensive understanding of HR processes across the employee lifecycle.
In-depth knowledge of labor laws and experience of Union negotiations.
Additional Information
These are temporary full-time positions based in Stockholm, starting in April 2025 with a duration of 9 months at Kids and 12 months at Menswear. Apply by sending your CV in English latest January 15, but we'll be reviewing applications as they come in-so don't wait!
WHO WE ARE
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. The Product organization in H&M Head Office is where we design and develop our fashion collections for customers all over the world. The workplace is creative and fast-paced, and we put our customers in the center of everything we do.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. (Example: Competitive compensation for your dedication and long-term commitment. A day off on your birthday to relax and celebrate your special day. Special gift to celebrate the birth of your child, etc.)
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
