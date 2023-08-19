Pastry Chef
2023-08-19
Pastry Chef responsibilities include:
Job brief
We are looking for an experienced Pastry Chef to prepare a variety of desserts, pastries or other sweet goods. Your skill in baking high quality treats should be matched by your creativity to develop new amazing tastes and recipes.
The ideal candidate will be well-versed in culinary arts with a passion for sweet and delicious creations. They must adhere to health and safety standards to provide clients with the best possible serving.
The goal is to enhance customer satisfaction so that we can maintain and expand our clientele.
Responsibilities
Prepare a wide variety of goods such as cakes, cookies, pies, bread etc. following traditional and modern recipes
Create new and exciting desserts to renew our menus and engage the interest of customers
Decorate pastries using different icings, toppings etc. to ensure the presentation will be beautiful and exciting
Monitor stocks for baking ingredients such as flour, sugar etc. and make appropriate orders within budget
Check quality of material and condition of equipment and devices used for cooking
Guide and motivate pastry assistants and bakers to work more efficiently
Identify staffing needs and help recruit and train personnel
Maintain a lean and orderly cooking station and adhere to health and safety standards
Requirements
Proven experience as Pastry Chef, baker or relevant role
Great attention to detail and creativity
Organizing and leadership skills
Willingness to replenish professional knowledge
In depth knowledge of sanitation principles, food preparation and baking techniques and nutrition
Working knowledge of baking with ingredient limitations (pastries that are gluten free, sugarless etc.)
Certificate in culinary arts, pastry-making, baking or relevant field
Living arrangements
We have company apartments for you and your family to live in from the day you start your job if needed.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-18
