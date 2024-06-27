Parts Commercial Manager
2024-06-27
The constant increase of customer expectations and our target to be number one in customer satisfaction are two significant drivers for an increased need for a complete Parts & Services Offer. We continuously develop, commercialize and package new offers and solutions to secure continuous and future parts growth and now we are looking for a Parts Commercial Manager.
This is us, your new colleagues
Are you passionate about driving business growth and change? Do you want to drive, develop and increase our parts & service offer towards our customers in a high pace business environment?
This position is included in the Parts Commercial team within Volvo Trucks Parts & Services function. The mission of Parts Commercial is to drive and develop Volvo Trucks Parts business and Sales Channels, to increase revenue, profit and a premium brand experience. Our geographical scope includes 5 out of 7 Sales Areas in total for Volvo Trucks and consist of Europe, International and China.
We offer you a position with great responsibility and accountability. This position will be challenging, but we promise you that it is very developing, both professionally and personally.
You will have a big mandate and be a key contributor in Volvo Trucks parts business growth.
We can also promise you that your network will expand. You will work in a highly commercial environment as well as in a high pace business environment with Sales Areas and Markets. This will give you knowledge about different functions, areas and hopefully some new friends.
We are a gender and culturally diverse team which has defined Accountability, Respect and Teamwork as some of our most crucial values. Work life balance is important for us, and we offer a flexible workplace. We are also a team with great humor which has fun together!
Role description
As Parts Commercial Manager your mission is to develop and implement commercial parts product strategies and drive growth of an assigned parts portfolio incl. associated revenue and gross profit. This role will lead benchmarking activities and direction within assigned portfolio including competitor analysis, market trend, parts penetration, wanted position and dialogue with sales areas/markets. You should define and package a competitive marketing mix 4C's (4P's) for assigned portfolio in collaboration with related stakeholders (e.g. Price/Product mgmt)
Customer wants and needs (Product)
* Cost (Price)
* Convenience (Place)
* Communication (Promotion)
A natural part of the role will be to identify and drive sales opportunities by analyzing and follow up the assigned portfolio to understand trends on revenue, gross profit, penetration, parts potential and sales per vehicle in operation. You will be the main interface and support for the Sales Areas and Markets for the assigned portfolio in commercial business matters and you are safeguarding Sales Areas and Market requests towards product management and future development.
This role will be the one leading the implementation and packaging of prioritized and new parts offerings into Sales Areas and Markets according to strategy and roadmap. The Parts Commercial team also has the responsibility of driving and coordinating the development of Sales Argumentation, Commercial Training and Communication material for parts in collaboration with concerned stakeholders. Depending on your profile and experience, this could also be a part of your role as Parts Commercial Manager.
Key deliveries
* Strategic roadmap and growth plan for defined parts product portfolio
* Execution plan with focused areas and implementation of agreed activities
* New offers and solutions to secure future parts growth
* Business analysis, follow up and actions for defined parts product portfolio
* Communication- and sales support material, training and coaching to Sales Areas and Markets
Qualifications
* University degree in business, engineering, related field or equivalent experience.
* Achievement in 5 -7 years of experience in industry. Heavy duty or automotive field, commercial service market or retail is a merit.
* Demonstrated successful business relationships and knowledge of complete value chain from end user/customer to dealer to market to OEM headquarters.
* Experience and demonstrated results in growing revenue and profitability in a commercial capacity.
* Experience from commercial environment in a market is considered as s strong merit.
* Knowledge and experience of developing sales argumentation and communication material for a premium brand is considered a strong merit
* Knowledge of vehicles and parts is a merit.
* Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
* Excellent presentation and communication skills.
* Share the values of Volvo Group values of Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance
* Good knowledge in Microsoft Office tools such as Excel and PowerPoint is a merit.
This position reports to the Director Parts Commercial within Volvo Trucks Parts & Services and is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The position requires some occasional travelling.
