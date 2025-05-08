Partner Management Sme - Emea
2025-05-08
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
The Global Partner Manager acts as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in managing external service providers and vendors within Ericsson's global matrix organization. This role requires strong ownership in innovating strategic programs, problem-solving, and delivering results.
The role involves financial acumen to develop business cases and evaluate improvement options. The candidate will evolve the Vendor Management GIAP Training and Assessment Frameworks, ensuring Ericsson's standards are maintained while proactively identifying and solving issues.
What you will do:
Strategic Innovation and Problem Solving
• Identify innovative solutions for strategic business programs and operational challenges.
• Propose improvements to processes and resolve issues.
Business Case Development
• Use financial acumen to create compelling business case proposals.
• Evaluate options with clear financial and strategic considerations.
Vendor Management GIAP Frameworks
• Improve the Vendor Management GIAP Training Framework.
• Update the GIAP Assessment Framework to align with best practices.
• Assess Vendor Management Candidates for consistency and rigor.
Ownership of Deliverables and Documentation
• Create and maintain documentation, reports, and governance frameworks.
• Document meeting minutes and action points for accountability.
• Develop executive presentations on strategies and performance metrics.
Stakeholder Engagement and Collaboration
• Build relationships with Market Areas, Customer Units, and stakeholders.
• Influence cross-functional teams in a matrixed environment.
• Lead discussions with ASPs and FSOs to ensure readiness and compliance.
Operational Excellence with a Focus on OH&S
• Drive initiatives for compliance with Ericsson's Code of Conduct and regulations.
• Ensure adherence to Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) strategy.
• Monitor, audit, and improve OH&S compliance with vendors.
The skills you bring:
Core Competencies
• Financial Acumen: Evaluate options and create business case proposals.
• Self-Sufficiency: Operate independently in a global environment.
• Strategic Thinking: Align activities with Ericsson's long-term goals.
• Collaboration: Foster cross-functional partnerships in a matrix organization.
• Advanced Communication: Influence stakeholders through writing and presentations.
Technical and Functional Expertise
• Expertise in governance frameworks and partner management.
• Proficiency in documentation and executive presentations.
• Understanding Ericsson's "Make or Buy" strategy and OH&S requirements.
Validated Skills and Experience
• Experience in project management, sourcing, and vendor negotiations.
• Ability to lead initiatives in a global matrix organization.
• Success in stakeholder engagement and measurable outcomes.
• Experience as an Assessor or contributor to assessment frameworks is desirable.
Behavioural Expectations
• Accountability: Own deliverables aligned with strategic objectives.
• Proactivity: Anticipate challenges and address them.
• Leadership: Inspire trust and confidence through expertise.
• Problem-Solving: Deliver innovative solutions.
• Adaptability: Thrive in dynamic environments.
Global Critical Skill Areas
• Strategic Innovation
• Stakeholder Influence
• Compliance and Governance
• Financial Acumen
• Occupational Health & Safety Excellence Ersättning
