Partner Channel Marketing Manager - Youcruit AB - Försäljningsjobb i Stockholm
Partner Channel Marketing Manager
Youcruit AB / Försäljningsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-25
Our Client is an American public multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, and supports a wide range of products and services predominantly related to computing through its various product divisions.
Its most profitable products have come to dominate the commercial office suite market, and the company's operating system, which has achieved near ubiquity in the desktop computer market. The company has also diversified in recent years into the video game industry as well as into the consumer electronics and digital services market.
In partnerships with sales, you'll drive partner marketing innovation for the distributor and resellers in your local area, working with internal partners and segment teams to drive growth and helping partners develop new and transformative marketing capabilities, effectively amplifying our mission and messaging.
Key Responsibilities:
Device Marketing Strategy (20%)
Work with your peer teams in Education Marketing to understand and apply their content and materials to align partners with our messaging and build effective Device Marketing plans that can be executed efficiently and successfully in the field.
Partner with Edu Marketing to localize the right content to drive device-led campaigns the most effective way possible. Creative brainstorming, wire-framing and layout for paid demand generation, social media campaigns and SMB/Commercial reseller website experiences
Adapt marketing materials created by Device Marketing to use with partners to ensure the Windows messaging is emphasized in their campaigns.
Collaborate across the Channel and Device marketing team with internal stakeholders in digital and activations to drive awareness and demand for the partner's devices across segments and ensure that segment teams can deliver the value prop for the hero products.
Effective and Actionable Partner Marketing Account Planning (40%)
Collaborate with key stakeholders e.g. Category/Device Sales/Multinational teams and business groups to integrate input and resources from various channels into the plans and ensure that marketing investments across all the company's resources are considered to drive the highest efficiency in spend.
Engage frequently with Device Marketing, regional marketing and device sales teams to share information, confirm mutual goals, collaborate on campaigns, identify successes and challenges with execution.
Your inputs should be part of the seasonal account plan. The marketing plans need to leverage corporate guidance, tools and processes to ensure compliance and accountability.
Drive performance by influencing partners to deliver optimal site experience
Share successes and best practices with counterparts within the Worldwide and regional marketing community
Analyze performance results against execution activities to identify casuals, opportunities and action plans. Incorporate key insights from accounts to drive informed marketing action plans.
Partner Execution (40%)
Own Readiness motions
Be transparent with the partner and provide consistent, predictable and timely training on the company's marketing strategy and programs - what our customer is doing and where we are going to enable the partner to participate in all relevant events and programs
Connect with Device Marketing lead and Commercial Category to ensure the Education solution and devices are integral part of training events such as channel connects
Engage the partners through local team to ensure their sales reps are trained and can articulate further the company's solution value proposition with customers
Execute on Marketing content
Land web-based assets promoting the company's Education campaigns value proposition with our channel partners, leverage syndicated content and Digital Marketing Content to ensure alignment and compliance with brand strategy.
Lead all cross-collaborative engagement with key silicon partners on executing marketing initiatives that touch channel partners, involve Integrated Marketing Managers to drive consistent campaigns and messaging across the funnel
Customize campaigns for partner's organization based on a deep understanding of the local market and partner business needs for mutual growth. Monitor execution and results to determine effectiveness and adapt execution plans in order to optimize success.
Experiences Required: Education, Key Experiences, Skills and Knowledge:
Candidates must have at least 5 years of practical experience developing and driving partner and/or customer marketing strategy and execution.
A background in commercial marketing including SMB, Enterprise and indirect B2B marketing is preferred.
Be able to effectively drive cross-group communication and cooperation, using strong communication, project management, and organizational skills
Possess a personal passion for marketing, customer relationship marketing, technology, partners and satisfaction
Excellent collaborator in driving leadership across partners, segments, Windows Marketing, field teams and corporate teams
Deep marketing thought leadership and knowledge of effective marketing strategies, tactics and portfolio investments to maximize return on marketing investment
The candidates we are looking for are fluent in Swedish and English, only candidates with a Swedish work permit already in place will be taken into consideration. The position is going to be based at our clients' Swedish office in the city center of Stockholm. This is a project position with a length upwards to 18 months depending on the budget and the candidate.
All applications and CV's must be submitted in English, and as a Word document, in order to be taken into consideration. The deadline is the 4th of September at noon, but we encourage you to apply before the deadline. Please e-mail head of recruitment in the Nordics, stein.dale@venezu.no for questions regarding the position.
Venezu is a temp and recruitment agency that works exclusively with B2B companies in the ICT industry. We focus on the Nordic market and we are looking for motivated and skilled candidates that fit the innovative and can-do environment of our customers. We are now looking for an inside sales representative
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Fast anställning tills vidare
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
YouCruit AB
Jobbnummer
5333198
