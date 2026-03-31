Part-time French speaking student to Gant
A Hub AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a student looking for a part-time job during your studies?
Do you speak fluent French?
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Gant is the future of American Sportswear and has been a pioneer of preppy style since 1949. Founded by the Gantmacher family in the college town of New Haven, Connecticut, Gant revolutionized the way the world dresses by creating American Sportswear icons. Today we continue to challenge convention and make clothes for the courageous, the curious and the creative - a community of people who believe you should never stop learning.
Gant enjoys a global presence in over 70 markets, with 600 stores, 4,000 selected retailers and with a team of 1500 employees globally. We strive to become employer of choice within premium lifestyle and are always looking for new passionate people to join their team.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Customer Service Agent for the Central European markets you will support customers mainly over phone and email. You will help Gant's customers before, during and after a purchase, Monday-Friday 09-18. You will be the first personal contact point to the brand.
Prior to the shifts, you will receive a week onboarding program, which will take place during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00-17:00) at their office in Gärdet. Once you have completed your onboarded you are expected to work around 20 hours per week.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Support customers with queries in relation to orders, products, stores or loyalty program, to name a few, within the tonality guidelines, which is done primarily via Service Cloud.
Report any issues to the E-Commerce teams and the Customer Service Manager
Handover cases and issues handled to the inhouse team
WHO ARE YOU?
To be successful in this role we believe that you speak the French language fluently. Any additional languages are of benefit. It is an advantage if you have previous experience in customer service or working in digital platforms.
You are currently a student and have at least one year remaining of your studies.
But most importantly we believe that you are:
• A solution-oriented fast learner who can handle digital platforms * Service minded and friendly * Communicative and not afraid to ask for help
Does this sound like something for you? We look forward to your application.
OTHER INFORMATION:
Start: May Location: Stockholm, Hybrid solution Employment form: This is a part-time consultancy position where you will be hired as a consultant through A-hub.
For questions regarding the position please contact Lovisa at lovisa.kallstrom@a-hub.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7489515-1922000". Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://jobb.a-hub.se
Gävlegatan 16 (visa karta
)
113 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
A-hub Jobbnummer
9829302