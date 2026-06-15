Senior Buyer - Automotive Procurement
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-15
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🚀Senior Buyer – Automotive Procurement🌟 About the Assignment
We are currently looking for an experienced and commercially driven Senior Buyer to join a global procurement organization within the automotive industry.
In this role, you will be responsible for driveline components, including drive shafts and components for mechanical AWD systems, throughout the entire product lifecycle – from development and sourcing to industrialization and running production.
You will work in a highly collaborative and international environment alongside procurement, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and other key stakeholders. Together with suppliers and internal teams, you will drive continuous improvements in cost, quality, innovation, and sustainability.
🎯 Key Responsibilities
As a Senior Buyer, you will:
• Drive cost management activities and identify cost-saving opportunities
• Manage claims and commercial discussions with suppliers
• Lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects from strategy through implementation
• Conduct supplier evaluations, negotiations, and contract management
• Develop and implement category and supplier strategies
• Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders
• Perform market analysis and define optimal negotiation strategies
• Challenge existing ways of working and drive continuous improvement initiatives
• Contribute to increased business value through improvements in cost, quality, and sustainability
👤 Who We Are Looking For
You are a proactive and results-oriented procurement professional with strong commercial acumen. You thrive in an international environment and enjoy balancing strategic thinking with operational execution.
We believe you have:
• Proven experience in sourcing, procurement, and supplier negotiations
• Experience managing supplier relationships and contractual matters
• Strong ability to conduct fact-based negotiations
• Experience working with global suppliers in an international business environment
• Excellent planning, prioritization, and organizational skills
• Strong business understanding and the ability to navigate complex situations
• Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills
• A collaborative, positive, and solution-oriented mindset
🎓 Qualifications
• University degree or equivalent professional experience
• Solid experience within procurement and sourcing
• Experience from the automotive industry is considered an advantage but is not required
• Excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken
⭐ Why Join This Assignment?
This is an exciting opportunity to take on a key role within a global organization where you will work with strategic sourcing, international suppliers, and future technologies. You will play an important part in creating long-term business value while contributing to a more competitive and sustainable supply chain.
📋 Practical Information
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Assignment Period: July 1, 2026 – July 1, 2027
Work Model: On-site
Seniority Level: Senior
Application: Please submit your CV in English.
Applications are reviewed continuously, and the assignment may be filled before the final application date.
Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag – snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7908322-2053023". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
Drottninggatan (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9963740