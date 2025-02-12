Part Time Recruitment Coordinator
2025-02-12
Are you a driven, naturally curious person who loves connecting the right people with the right opportunities within tech? CPAC Systems is looking for a student with a keen interest in recruitment to join our HR team. Work hours vary based on needs and we will adapt the setup to fit both our business and your studies. If you're studying human resources, behavioural sciences, or simply have a passion for talent acquisition and want hands-on experience at an innovative tech company - this could be the perfect fit.
Why this role at CPAC?At CPAC, we place high value on personality and cultural fit-recruiting people with the right mindset to thrive in our collaborative and innovative environment. As a Recruitment Coordinator, this is an opportunity to take on real responsibility, work closely with hiring managers, and contribute to a fast-moving company that values creativity and collaboration. We believe that great ideas come from diverse perspectives, and we prioritize an inclusive culture where everyone's ideas matter.
Responsibilities Create and publish job ads within engineering that attract the right candidates.
Handle initial candidate screening and manage selection processes.
Coordinate interviews and ensure a smooth candidate experience.
Participate in interviews together with hiring managers.
Work on improving and developing our recruitment processes.
Collaborate with external partners.
Key qualifications Currently studying HR, behavioral science, business administration, or a related field.
A strong interest in recruitment and talent acquisition.
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish.
Organized and detail-oriented with the ability to manage multiple tasks.
Action-oriented and driven to take ownership of tasks.
A team player with a problem-solving mindset.
How to apply
If you're excited to gain experience in recruitment and want to be part of a dynamic and innovative company, we'd love to hear from you! Apply today and don't hesitate to reach out to Malin Lindebjörn if you have any questions.
