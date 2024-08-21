Paralegal to global company wanted
Adecco Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
As a Paralegal, you will be a key member of our Legal Enforcement Operations Team, responsible for handling and processing sensitive legal requests from both national and international law enforcement agencies. You will work in a global team alongside experienced lawyers, paralegals, and project managers in a dynamic and demanding environment. This is a remote role based in Stockholm, reporting directly to the LER team leader.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco that is planned to start within immedate affect and go on until further notice.
In your role as a Paralegal, your primary responsibilities will include:
• Reviewing and processing various types of legal requests from law enforcement
• Analyzing and prioritizing incoming requests
• Producing and delivering data to law enforcement when necessary
• Maintaining continuous communication with both internal and external stakeholders, including law enforcement officials in Germany, Poland, and Italy
• Updating and maintaining information in the client's systems
About You
We are looking for a candidate with a legal background, such as a Bachelor's degree in Law or equivalent, with 1-3 years of experience working in the legal or law enforcement field. You are detail-oriented with a strong ability to analyze extensive legal documents and thrive under pressure to meet deadlines.
Additionally, you are organized with excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. You are self-motivated but also work effectively within a team. Experience with legal operations and fluency in a foreign language are considered assets.
Important for the Position:
• A legal background with relevant qualifications
• Experience in handling sensitive legal matters
• Strong analytical and communication skills
We place great emphasis on personal suitability.
About us
We are a leading global provider of transformational legal services, supporting over 50 languages across three continents. With 3,000+ associates worldwide, including attorneys, paralegals, and legal technologists, we operate 24/7 to deliver high-quality results and drive successful projects and initiatives.
Contact Information
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact our recruitment manager:jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se
.
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Paralegal, Legal Operations, Legal Enforcement, Stockholm, Consultancy, Adecco Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Jesper Jenefjärd jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se Jobbnummer
8854001