Paid Media Ads Specialist
2025-03-13
The Paid Media Ads Specialist is responsible for the planning, management, delivery, optimisation, and evaluation of brand, traffic and lead generation paid campaigns for our clients across a growing number of channels. By using Kevel, the main area of focus for this role will be on-site marketing.
This role will report to Head of Ad Operations.
Responsibilities (not exhaustive):
Managing and executing multiple ad campaigns.
Monitoring, optimising and reporting on campaign delivery and performance, while also sharing post-campaign evaluation.
Identify best-performing campaigns for upsell or extension opportunities
Monitor trends in user and geography to inform best practice.
Technical integration of CRM platforms.
Support in the development and rollout of new display advertising products and platforms.
Provide product knowledge to assist with sales teams understanding, validate current knowledge into paid media advertising, comparing against industry standards and best practices.
Breakdown focus estimates:
Kevel delivery - 85% of time
Other projects and areas - 15% of time (e.g. comms with sales/CSMs)
Who we are looking for:
Experience using Kevel or similar platform
Hands on experience managing and executing Paid Ad campaigns in Meta, TikTok, YouTube or Google platforms.
Strong organizational skills, capable of juggling multiple tasks.
Proven problem-solving skills and a solutions-oriented mindset.
Ability to analyze and interpret campaign data to inform strategy adjustments and optimizations.
Fluency in English and excellent written and oral communication skills.
Demonstrated ability to maintain a high level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and projects.
In addition, strong candidates will also demonstrate: Knowledge of analytics and data management tools.
Familiarity with the higher education industry, particularly related to international student recruitment.
As a member of our growing team, you must be comfortable communicating, prioritising and managing all aspects of your responsibilities. We think you are driven, like to take initiative and enjoy working in an inspiring, fun and fast-paced environment. As we are working remotely most of the time, you should be self-driven, proactive, detail oriented, inquisitive, analytical and resourceful. And last but not least, you want the possibility to work with GREAT people, new technologies and patterns. We love ideas, enthusiasm and energy!
What do we offer?
Flexible working and regular company events throughout the year.
An international work environment with colleagues from different nationalities.
A friendly and inclusive international work environment with plenty of space for initiatives and original ideas.
To be part of a successful, talented and fast growing team who cares deeply for our users and clients.
Exciting new projects in a great industry that promotes social good.
Regular team activities and fun events.
About Keystone Education Group
At Keystone, you will be working with passionate, professional and high-performance individuals. Together, we have grown successfully into more than 900+ talented employees with sites that are recognized as the world's leading search engines for education. Ambition, drive and great ideas help us reach our goals - join us in the next step of your career!
Want to join?
If this sounds like it could be you, but you would like some additional information about the role, then please get in touch for further information by contacting Emil Magnusson, emil.magnusson@keg.com
.
Please send us your application by hitting the button "Apply here!". We will only accept resumes/CV's written in English.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
