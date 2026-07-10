OTC Process Developer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomijobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Olofström
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves Our Process, Analytics, Digital and Data (PADD) team is a key enabler of our business performance and transformation journey. The team brings together expertise in process optimization, data insights and digital solutions to improve efficiency, support informed decision-making and drive continuous improvement across the organization. We are now looking for a Global Process Developer for the Order to Cash (OtC) process. We offer a challenging global role with the opportunity to be part of a dedicated and skilled process design team. The process design team for OtC is responsible for the identification, design, and delivery of global accounting processes for both existing and new business initiatives. What you'll do
As a Global Process Developer – Order to Cash (OtC), you will contribute to the design, development, and continuous improvement of global accounting processes. You will collaborate across finance, commercial and digital functions to ensure processes are efficient, scalable, and aligned with business strategy.
Your responsibilities will include:
Driving the design and development of global OtC processes with a focus on quality, efficiency, and scalability
Leading impact assessments and translating business needs into robust process designs
Securing implementation of prioritized improvements and transformation initiatives
Capturing and aligning requirements across finance, commercial, and digital stakeholders
Acting as a bridge between business objectives and operational/technical execution
Enhancing communication around accounting processes and enabling collaboration through global networks
Ensuring transparency, alignment, and prioritization across stakeholders
You will be part of a global network of process developers and report to the Global Process Owner OtC. This position is based in Gothenburg.
What you'll bring
You bring a strong foundation in finance combined with a passion for process development and continuous improvement in a global and digital environment.
Experience & knowledge:
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or similar
5+ years of experience working with finance processes and procedures
Experience with process methodologies and frameworks is preferred
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to draw well-reasoned conclusions
Capabilities:
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence at different levels
Strong understanding of digitalization and automation as drivers of business value
Ability to prioritize and drive initiatives in a complex and evolving environment
Comfortable leading through ambiguity, change, and differing perspectives
Personal qualities:
High integrity and professionalism
Structured, process-oriented, and logical mindset
Proactive, flexible, and adaptable in a changing environment
Results-driven with strong prioritization skills and ability to meet deadlines
Strong relationship-building skills and team-oriented approach
Fluent in English, both written and spoken Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81193-44306493". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
10000049