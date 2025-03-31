OTA Operations Engineer
2025-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Gothenburg i Göteborg
We are looking for an "OTA Operations Engineer" for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is ASAP, One Year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The company's Uptime Systems is on an exciting journey, building a new "state-of-the-art" workshop system portfolio. Challenging an industry requires new perspectives and approaches to provide the best solutions to workshops. A search is underway for an OTA Operations Engineer to join the team at Lindholmen in Gothenburg. The OTA Operations Engineer will primarily focus on planning, coordinating, and executing OTA assignments. A diverse team brings the best results, and applications from individuals of all genders and backgrounds are strongly encouraged.
Example of Responsibilities:
Plan and execute OTA and RVDC assignments across the vehicle fleet.
Monitor the progress and performance of OTA deployments, identifying and addressing potential issues.
Act as a key contact for internal stakeholders regarding OTA updates and software release coordination.
Use dashboards (e.g., Power BI) for visualization and tracking OTA assignment performance.
Collaborate with engineering teams to report and escalate issues requiring deeper technical analysis.
Collaborate with teams to test and validate new OTA features and updates.
Support internal teams with insights, statistics, and reports on OTA and RVDC updates.
Requirements:
Seeking a responsible, self-starter with the ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a dynamic and developing organization. The ideal candidate is a team player who is not afraid to raise concerns or ask questions to ensure clarity. At Uptime Systems, solutions cannot wait-proactivity, curiosity, and problem-solving are key to moving forward.
Required Skills:
3+ years of experience in managing and coordinating technical assignments, preferably within the automotive industry.
Ability to monitor and analyze operational data to optimize OTA deployment performance.
Strong communication skills and the ability to interact with various teams and stakeholders.
Proficiency in tools such as Power BI for data visualization and reporting.
Interest in vehicles and software updates, with a willingness to learn more about OTA functionality and processes.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Good-to-Have Skills:
Automotive Diagnostic Knowledge: Ability to troubleshoot and diagnose vehicle systems, with an understanding of common diagnostic processes and tools.
Process and Analytical Skills: Problem-solving skills to troubleshoot and resolve issues related to updates or fleet performance.
Proficiency in analyzing large vehicle data sets and creating dashboards/reports using tools like Power BI to extract actionable insights.
Software Deployment: Basic understanding of software lifecycle and OTA update deployment processes.
Familiarity with cloud-based platforms for deploying software and updates to vehicles.
Cybersecurity Knowledge: Basic knowledge of secure communication methods (e.g., HTTPS, encryption).
Understanding of cybersecurity risk management.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, One Year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
