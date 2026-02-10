Order, Purchasing and Project Coordinator
We are looking for an Order, Purchasing and Project Coordinator for a company in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 4 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Västerås.
This is an Order Management role with a strong focus on customer interaction and coordination with factories producing medium-voltage switchgear. The role requires excellent communication skills, a proactive approach, and the ability to collaborate across multiple functions. Experience in Purchasing and Project Coordination is also essential, as these tasks form part of the daily responsibilities.
Responsibilities
Manage customer inquiries and order-related questions, ensuring timely and accurate updates.
Monitor and handle orders, including claims, invoicing, and documentation.
Coordinate daily with production facilities regarding deliveries, production status, and technical clarifications.
Perform purchasing tasks such as supplier communication, order follow-up, and escalations.
Support project management activities including planning, tracking, and documentation.
Requirements
Solid experience working with SAP.
Strong communication skills and a high level of customer service.
Competence in Order Management, Purchasing, and Project Management.
Technical interest or basic understanding of medium-voltage switchgear.
Strong analytical and numerical abilities.
Proactive, structured, and solution-oriented mindset.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
