Order coordinator to leading telecom company
MultiMind Bemanning AB
2023-11-28
MultiMind is searching for an Order/Delivery Coordinator for our client within the Telecom industry. This position starts as soon as possible joining with a 6-months contract and possibility for extension.
About client:
Our customer is a leading multinational telecommunications company in Solna. They are mobile network operators present in the Nordic region and also operate an international IP backbone network, which is ranked number one. Under the parent company, Division X helps to promote innovation within the company and find ways to develop within New Generation Telco.
About the role:
As a Delivery Coordinator, you will be responsible for administrative and business support-related tasks.
You will be mainly responsible for:
* Managing the order cycle; handling orders, putting them and new clients in the system.
* Monitoring the order status, communicating any issues to customers and internal stakeholders.
* Ensuring that deliveries are made on time and according to the customers requirements.
* Following up on invoices.
* Improving the order processes.
* You will have close cooperation with partners and customers.
Your profile:
* Experience from: Order administration and/or logistics, transportation, project management.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills English (Swedish or Finnish is a plus)
* Microsoft Office
* Interest in driving improvements inside the company
* Knowledge of Enterprise Portal
Personal Attributes:
* Highly organized and able to think "outside the box"
* Flexible and like change.
* Efficiency in administrative work.
* Service-minded and professional.
Able to prioritise and handle high pace.
