Order Coordinator Equipment
Sandvik AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Svedala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Svedala
2025-10-09
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Trelleborg
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Svedala
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
At business area Rock Processing, we transform complex equipment orders into smooth, on-time deliveries. If you thrive on precision, collaboration, and understanding customer needs, this is your opportunity to make a real impact. This is a 14-month parental leave cover with potential for extension.
Your new team
You'll be part of a dedicated and collaborative team that manages the flow of crushers and custom configurations through our global supply chain. From order registration to final delivery, we work closely with Sales, Logistics, and Production to ensure every detail is right and every customer is satisfied. It's a fast-paced environment where support is always close at hand, and where your ideas for smarter, more efficient processes are truly valued.
About the job
In this position, you're responsible for managing customer orders from registration to final delivery. Using input from our Sales Tools, you register and configure equipment orders to match customer-specific requirements. For larger or more complex orders, you step into a project lead role - aligning stakeholders, driving communication, and representing the Supply & Inventory department.
Your responsibilities include:
Ensuring accurate, up-to-date information and seamless order flow.
Driving improvements in customer service, performance, inventory and KPIs.
Building strong relationships across departments and with external stakeholders.
The location for this position is Svedala. You report to the Supply & Inventory Manager and collaborate across departments and regions.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field, along with a strong interest in technical solutions. You're a skilled user of ERP systems like M3 and Microsoft Office, and experience with Sales Tools is a plus. As we act in a global setting, you communicate fluently in both Swedish and English.
You're structured, analytical, and proactive, with a natural drive to solve problems and improve processes. You enjoy interacting with people across departments, regions, and cultures, and you thrive in a diverse and fast-paced environment. Your customer focus and service-oriented mindset help you deliver top-quality results, and you're always ready to adapt and prioritize according to new challenges.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Erika Backman, hiring manager, +46 (0)70 616 09 57
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than October 23, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0084255.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Stationsplan 1 (visa karta
)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
Rock Processing - Svedala Jobbnummer
9548162