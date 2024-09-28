Oracle EPM Developer for Leading Bank
2024-09-28
Are you passionate about technology and eager to make a real impact in the financial world? Don't miss out on the opportunity to join a high-performing team at one of Sweden's leading banks, where you'll develop cutting-edge Oracle EPM solutions and drive innovation in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment. If this sounds like you, submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role of Oracle EPM Developer, you will focus on maintaining and developing financial solutions for the bank's customers. To succeed in this role, you should possess strong analytical skills and technical expertise, along with a solid understanding of business and financial processes.
You will be part of a high-performing agile team consisting of four individuals with diverse backgrounds in technology and finance.
The position initially starts as a consultancy assignment via Academic Work, with the potential for permanent employment.
You are offered
• Learning opportunities: Access to training programs and ongoing learning resources.
• Supportive team: During your onboarding, you will work closely with a dedicated colleague who will support your development.
• Inclusive culture: A friendly and welcoming environment where everyone can thrive.
• Innovation hub: Be part of a forward-thinking company at the forefront of technology.
• Modern work methods: Embrace agile and modern working practices
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Create tailored Oracle solutions: Design and implement Oracle tools that align with best practices and meet the company's business needs.
• Monitor and fine-tune systems to ensure maximum efficiency.
• Lead in troubleshooting and ensuring smooth and efficient operations.
• Work closely with a diverse team, sharing insights and driving continuous improvement.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant degree: For example, in IT/Computer Science or a financial background.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
• Proven technical skills from previous roles or projects.
• Documented experience in configuring and developing EPM solutions.
• Basic understanding in programming and business systems.
• Excellent proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
It is advantageous if you have:
• Experience with FCCS (Financial Consolidation Close)
• Experience in group accounting
• Strong proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written
Personal qualities to succeed in the role:
• Analytical skills
• Proactive problem-solver
• Initiative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
