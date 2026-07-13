Optimization Data Scientist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take on a role where advanced optimization meets production-ready machine learning. In this environment, model outputs are not just used for analysis—they are part of an AI product that needs to stay robust, scalable, and useful in day-to-day decision-making. You will work close to both technology and business, turning analytical findings into solutions that create clear value.
This role is well suited to you if you enjoy moving between optimization, data engineering, MLOps, and stakeholder dialogue. You will help strengthen an existing optimization model, improve the surrounding data flows, and make sure the deployed solution continues to perform reliably in production. It is an interesting opportunity for you if you want to combine deep technical work with real influence on how AI products evolve.
Job DescriptionYou will maintain and improve an existing optimization model by identifying weaknesses and implementing practical enhancements.
You will present model outputs and analytical findings to stakeholders, translate business needs into technical solutions, and bring feedback back into the product.
You will monitor and maintain the deployed AI product on GCP to ensure strong performance, robustness, and efficiency.
You will improve data preparation and wrangling pipelines and integrate additional data sources to strengthen model inputs.
You will work closely with Data Scientists, ML Engineers, and Product Managers to improve model performance, reliability, and scalability.
You will implement MLOps best practices for deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management of machine learning models.
You will carry out ad-hoc analyses and create visualizations that support data-driven decisions across teams.
You will contribute to a Python codebase where clean structure, maintainability, and production readiness are important.
RequirementsSolid knowledge and experience in discrete optimization models, including Integer Programming and Mixed Integer Programming.
Strong Python skills with the ability to write clean, efficient, modular, and production-ready code.
Experience developing and deploying ML models in the cloud beyond notebook-based coding and execution.
Experience working with GCP for data and deployment workflows.
Hands-on experience with MLOps and CI/CD pipelines.
Strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis.
Ability to understand diverse data sources and build robust data wrangling and aggregation pipelines.
Familiarity with DBT for data transformation.
Comfort working in Agile, cross-functional teams.
Ability to communicate clearly with stakeholders and turn business requirements into technical solutions.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8061484-2099640". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10001870