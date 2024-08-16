Operator To Solna, Start Asap (swedish Not A Requirement)
Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to be part of a fast-growing tech environment? One of Europe's leading and rapidly expanding companies is now looking for passionate operators to assemble their latest innovative batteries.
Job ResponsibilitiesAs an operator, you will be a key person in the production flow and assembly line. You will have the opportunity to shape the future of battery solutions by assembling and upgrading advanced batteries and building enclosures.
Your main tasks will include:
Working in the production flow and assembly line
Assembling and upgrading batteries
Constructing enclosures for battery installations
You should also be prepared to handle heavy lifting during the packaging of the upgraded batteries.
ProfileWe are looking for someone with a passion for technology. Experience in electrical work is an advantage, but if you are curious and eager to learn and grow in a fast-changing environment, you are exactly who we are looking for. Attention to detail, a strong work ethic, and a curious approach to tasks are qualities we value. You need to be comfortable following instructions in English and/or Swedish. Speaking Swedish is not a requirement.
Position details and recruiting processThis is a full-time position, with working hours scheduled during evenings and also nights, Monday to Friday. The start date is as soon as possible. The employment is with Starfinder and you will have aconsulting manager who will support you along the way to a successful career.
For questions about the position and the process, please contact Amanda Svenberg at Starfinder +46 76 009 77 46. Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible. Applications for the position are only accepted through the ad.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Starfinder has a collective agreement and is a member of Svenskt Näringsliv and Almega - Sweden's largest employer and industry organization for service companies.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Starfinder AB
(org.nr 559193-7205) Arbetsplats
Starfinder Kontakt
Amanda Svenberg amanda.svenberg@starfinder.se 08-502 787 68
8846047