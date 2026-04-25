Operations Manager | E-commerce
Resolver Consulting AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resolver Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a logistics mastermind with a passion for e-commerce? In collaboration with Cozee, we are looking for a results-oriented Operations Manager to spearhead and optimize business operations in Southern Sweden.
This is a consultant role where you will be the boots on the ground, ensuring that every package reaches its destination with precision and that our operational backbone remains scaleable and efficient.
Key Responsibilities
Operational Excellence: Own and improve the efficiency and reliability of logistics operations in Southern Sweden, ensuring top-tier delivery performance.
Partnership Management: Act as the primary point of contact for logistics and delivery partners across the Skåne region, fostering strong professional relationships.
Fulfillment Oversight: Monitor order fulfillment processes and proactively resolve operational or delivery-related issues to maintain high customer satisfaction.
Data-Driven Insights: Track, analyze, and report on KPIs such as delivery lead times, order accuracy, and return handling.
Process Innovation: Identify and implement strategic improvements to enhance delivery efficiency and cost-effectiveness specifically within the Southern region.
Strategic Collaboration: Work closely with management on operational planning and execution, supporting our continued expansion in Southern Sweden.
Who You Are
We are looking for a proactive problem-solver who thrives in the fast-paced world of online retail. You should have:
A solid background in logistics, supply chain, or e-commerce operations.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn data into actionable improvements.
Excellent communication skills in English.
A hands-on "get things done" mentality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7637806-1967003". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resolver Consulting AB
(org.nr 559357-8635), https://resolvers-1709112181.teamtailor.com
Strandvägen 47 (visa karta
)
114 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Resolvers Jobbnummer
9875923