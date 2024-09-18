Operations Manager

Ehaan AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Malmö
2024-09-18


We are searching for an operations Manager within Food and Beverage business for German Döner Kebab, a global Kebab chain. To be successful for this job you need to have a full understanding of how food business works with its terms as you need to report to headquarter on weekly meetings. Profit Loss reports, food cost calculations, handson experience in kitchen and understanding of how to run and improve food business is important. We have currently 8 restaurants in the chain where few is owned by the master franchisee and few are franchise. You need to have some experience in working with franchisees as that will be big part of your work. Ideally we are looking for someone with atleast 2-4 years experience or more.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18
E-post: hassan@gdksweden.se

Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Operations Manager".

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Ehaan AB (org.nr 556657-7044), http://www.germandonerkebab.com
211 39  MALMÖ

German Döner Kebab Gustav

8906669

