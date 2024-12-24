Operational Risk Expert - Group Operational Risk, Monitoring & Reporting
2024-12-24
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 23767
Operational Risk Expert - Group Operational Risk, Monitoring & Reporting at Nordea
Would you like to help secure that Nordea is on top of its Operational Risks: that these get consistently, timely and accurately reported to the Executive Management and Board enabling decision-making and action-taking? Nordea is on a quest to become best-in-class in this critical area, and we need your passion for precision and excellence to get there. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Joining our Group Operational Risk, Monitoring & Reporting team means you will:
Play a pivotal role in harnessing the power of data to illuminate and inform our approach to managing operational risks. Your work will focus on the creation, management, and enhancement of various operational risk reports, each serving as a crucial tool in our decision-making arsenal.
What you'll be doing:
* Develop and Enhance Key Risk Reports: You'll be at the forefront of producing critical reports, including the Group Risk Report, Country Reports, Framework Adherence Report, and External Events Report. Your contributions will directly influence our strategic and operational decisions.
* Lead with Analytics and Visualization: Using your expertise in data analytics and visualization, you'll transform complex datasets into clear, actionable insights. Your work with tools like PowerBI and Python will enable stakeholders to grasp key risks and opportunities at a glance, enhancing our collective decision-making process.
* Collaborate Across Functions: Operational risk management is a team effort, involving diverse perspectives and expertise. You'll work closely with multiple stakeholders within and outside of Group Operational Risk, fostering a collaborative environment that amplifies our risk management efforts.
* Drive Data Management Excellence: Effective data management is at the heart of what we do. You'll ensure the integrity, accuracy, and accessibility of the data we depend on, setting the stage for insightful analysis.
In this role, your impact will be measured by the clarity, accuracy, and actionable nature of the insights you provide, empowering our leadership to navigate the complexities of operational risk with confidence.
The role is based in Warsaw, Copenhagen, Helsinki or Stockholm
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
Who we're looking for:
* Analytically Driven: With an eye for detail and a mind for analysis, you navigate the complexities of Operational Risk confidently.
* Communication Skills: Your command of the English language ensures clarity and impact in every message.
* Data Visualization Adept: You bring to the table a strong capability in data analysis and an exceptional talent for visualization. Your experience with tools like PowerBI and Python enables you to turn data into compelling, decision-driving visuals, setting new standards in how we understand and act on Operational Risk data.
* Eager to Learn and Grow: While extensive professional experience in Operational Risk is not a prerequisite, your eagerness to learn, adapt, and contribute makes you the perfect candidate to join our experienced team.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 13/01/2025.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Only for candidates in Sweden: For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
