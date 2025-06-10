Operational Purchaser
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2025-06-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is looking for an Operational Purchaser to join our Power Transformers team in Ludvika. In this role, you will optimize our procurement processes to drive operational efficiency and ensure the timely availability of materials. You will be responsible for managing requisitions and facilitating the purchase order process while fostering strong relationships with suppliers to guarantee alignment with company goals and customer requirements.
How you'll make an impact
Oversee requisition processes to ensure alignment with departmental needs and procurement strategies.
Facilitate the creation and approval of purchase orders, ensuring compliance with company policies and contracts.
Foster strong relationships with suppliers to monitor performance and ensure material availability.
Track supplier performance to optimize purchase order execution and proactively address potential issues.
Organize transportation and logistics in line with established Incoterms for efficient shipment coordination.
Verify the receipt of goods, ensuring alignment with quality standards and supporting resolution processes for discrepancies.
Align procurement activities with customer requirements, focusing on content, delivery, sustainability, and pricing.
Your Background
Good communication skills in both Swedish and English
Minimum of 2 years of experience in procurement, purchasing or supply chain management.
Experience with ERP systems for procurement processes.
Understanding of Incoterms and experience managing goods delivery.
Ability to work effectively as part of a team and foster positive relationships
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Michiel Jansen michiel.jansen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist +46 107 383 152; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka +46 107383144; Ledarna: Frank Hollestedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Business Unit Transformers Jobbnummer
9382316