Operational manager
2025-09-20
Hughes Power System is a Swedish manufacturer of the new generation electrical high voltage vacuum switchgears for mass transport and electrical transmission networks. We are looking for an operational manager.
What we offer:
• A dynamic work environment where creativity and innovation are encouraged
• Challenging projects and the opportunity to work with advanced technology
• An opportunity to make a direct impact on the company's results with your voice and competence.
Who we are looking for:
• Knowledge and experience in electrical equipment and high voltage systems and associated mechanical systems
• Complete planning and supervision of production and deliveries
• Good conversational and written English
• Ability to understand and interpret product requirements and standards
• Strong problem-solving skills and accuracy in detail work
Duties:
• working with MD, mechanical and electrical engineering and production departments for planning and product development;
• purchasing of the components from external suppliers;
• planning of the assembly team daily work, daily supervision;
• reporting on the progress to MD;
As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to showcase our products and will be expected to communicate clearly and effectively with other team members to ensure our products meet our customers' expectations and needs.
If you believe you have the skills and experience, we are looking for, please submit your application today with your resume and a cover letter outlining your experience and why you are the perfect candidate for this position.
Hughes Power System
Our customers are international companies in railways and electrical distribution and transmission. Our processes include mechanical and electrical engineering, parts and components production and comprehensive testing facilities in our own high voltage lab.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
E-post: natalia.lee@hughespowersystem.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hughes Power System AB
(org.nr 556926-5068)
Handelsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
373 30 NÄTTRABY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9518759