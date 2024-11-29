Operating Technicians (4 positions)
2024-11-29
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) in Lund, Sweden, is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
The Fluid Systems Group at ESS currently consists of nine staff members, and is now seeking to appoint four new Operating Technicians, with mechanical, instrumentation and/or process system experience. The technicians will play a vital part as ESS approaches Steady state operations in 2028.
The Fluid Systems Group within the ESS Target Division, is part of the ESS Operations and Machine Directorate, with responsibility to design, develop, procure, install, commission and test the systems needed to convert the energetic proton beam coming from the ESS accelerator, to neutron beams that are utilised for experiments.
The Fluid Systems Group is responsible for cooling systems able to absorb the heat generated by the powerful 5 MW proton beams hitting the target, as well as processing various fluid streams and containment volume environments that confine radioactive isotopes generated by the spallation process.
Among the main responsibilities for this position are:
• Operating Target Station systems - process systems and mechanical systems.
• Daily inspection of systems and components during operation.
• Hands-on work, for example:
• Checking signals from instruments
• Calibrating transmitters
• Controlling valves/actuators and exchange if needed
• Controlling pumps and exchange if needed
• Building/proposing prototypes/mock-ups if needed
• Supporting our Main Control Room if issues occur.
• Preparing and performing preventive maintenance.
• Preparing and performing or leading exchange of components when needed.
• Training on maintenance tasks in mock-up before performing on-site.
• Proposing improvements to procedures, components and systems where needed.
• Documenting and reporting performed tasks and following safety instructions.
This is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period. It is an on-site position in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible. In the future, this role may require some on-call duties and/or shift work, which will be compensated for according to our collective agreement.
About you
To be successful in this hands-on, practical role, we believe you have technical training at high school level or equivalent. Alternatively, you have long experience from working in the technical field, preferably from industry, for example paper or oil and gas. As we have four open positions, we welcome applications from candidates with different levels of experience, within mechanical, instrumentation and/or process systems. You have a great interest in learning more about different technical techniques/components, and depending on your knowledge and interest you can also influence your future development at ESS.
It is an advantage if you are familiar with industrial components such as compressors, pumps, heat exchangers, motorised and pneumatic valves, transmitters, process instrumentation, pressurised safety devices etc.
Furthermore, you have general IT and computer skills. You can communicate in English, as it is the working language of ESS, and would enjoy working in an international organisation.
As a person you enjoy communication and collaboration, both within and outside your team, and you would find it exciting to be part of this new group of technicians.
You find it important to plan, organise and take responsibility for your work, whilst following instructions and procedures.
What we offer
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique Big Science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
How to apply
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. We will review applications and also interview continuously so please apply as soon as you can, or by 6 January, 2025 at the latest.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Håkan Carlsson at hakan.carlsson@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
