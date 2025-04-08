Open Apply - AI Developer
What We Offer:
• A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
• A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
• Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
• Comprehensive health benefits to support your well-beingFor more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you passionate about leveraging artificial intelligence to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions? We're always on the lookout for talented AI Developers to join our team. Whether you're an experienced professional or just beginning your journey in AI, we welcome open applications from motivated individuals eager to work on cutting-edge projects with the latest technologies - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. As an AI Developer, you'll design, develop, and deploy AI-driven solutions that empower organizations to automate processes, enhance decision-making, and deliver superior user experiences. Your role will involve working with large datasets, developing algorithms, and creating machine learning models tailored to solve specific challenges. You'll collaborate with data scientists, engineers, and domain experts to deliver impactful results. Key responsibilities may include:
• Designing and implementing machine learning models and algorithms
• Building and deploying AI applications using frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch
• Preprocessing and analyzing large datasets for training and testing
• Developing natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, or recommendation systems
• Collaborating with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver AI solutions
• Optimizing AI models for performance, scalability, and accuracy
We're looking for innovative and analytical minds with a passion for artificial intelligence. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
- A degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, or a related field
• Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or Java
• Experience with machine learning frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, or Scikit-learn
• Knowledge of AI domains like NLP, computer vision, or reinforcement learning
• Familiarity with big data tools such as Hadoop, Spark, or Databricks
• Understanding of cloud platforms (e.g., AWS AI/ML, Azure AI, or Google AI)
• Strong mathematical foundation in linear algebra, calculus, probability, and statistics
• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work collaboratively
Good communication skills in English (knowledge of Swedish is a plus)
