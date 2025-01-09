One doctoral studentship in The Theory of Practical Knowledge
2025-01-09
Call for applications:
One doctoral studentship in The Theory of Practical Knowledge within the research area of Critical and Cultural Theory, affiliated with the Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), reg. no. AP-2024/692
Research in The Theory of Practical Knowledge concerns epistemological, ethical and existential aspects of working life, and themes such as sociality, embodiment and language in various professions. Our fields of interest are healthcare, education, police work, artistic professions and other professions in which relational issues are vital. The Theory of Practical Knowledge is a multidisciplinary field, bringing together theories and methods from humanistic traditions, including philosophy, the history of ideas, aesthetics, pedagogy and ethnology. A central aspect of our research is reflection upon one's own and others' practical experience. For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
Doctoral education at The Centre for Studies in Practical Knowledge is part of the research area of Critical and Cultural Theory, which is an interdisciplinary research environment with seven subjects in the humanities. Research focuses on critically motivated studies of cultural artefacts and human practices. For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
The planned research for this studentship must be relevant to the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe, since the position is affiliated with the Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), www.sh.se/beegs,
which is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies and is part of the Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) www.sh.se/cbees,
at Södertörn University.
Entry requirements
• All credits are ECTS credits.
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification, or
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
Specific entry requirements
• Knowledge equivalent to at least 60 credits in the Theory of Practical Knowledge at second-cycle level, including an individually written dissertation worth at least 15 credits.
• At least three years' documented work experience of at least half time is required in a profession relevant to the thesis.
• The ability to assimilate academic material in English and to command the language necessary for work on the thesis.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Culture and Education at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Date of employment: 1 September 2025
General Syllabus for third-cycle programmes in The Theory of Practical Knowledge: English version or Swedish version
Information about admission regulations including selection criteria, and third-cycle education at Södertörn University: English version or Swedish version
Application procedure
For more details, see this website under FAQ. Please use Södertörn University's web-based recruitment system "ReachMee". Click on the link "ansök" (apply) at the bottom of the announcement.
Your application may be written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish and must include:
• an application letter
• curriculum vitae
• degree certificate and certificates that demonstrate eligibility to apply for the position (if not written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish, you must enclose a version that has been professionally translated)
• Bachelor's essay and Master's dissertation in the field in accordance with the entry requirements (if not written in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or English, you must enclose summaries of 5-6 pages each, approximately 2500 words, in addition to copies of the essay and the dissertation in the original language)
• a research plan (project plan) of between 1000 and 1500 words. The project's relevance to The Theory of Practical Knowledge, Critical and Cultural Theory and studies of the Baltic Sea Region or Eastern Europe must be clear
• two references, with contact details, and a short note on their relationship to the applicant (for example supervisor).
If available, a maximum of three publications may also be attached.
Incomplete applications will not be processed.
Application deadline: 13 February 2025 at 23:59
Further information
Carl Cederberg, Director of Studies, (third cycle), The Theory of Practical Knowledge, carl.cederberg@sh.se
(questions about the subject, general and specific entry requirements, selection, research plan etc.)
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
(questions about the Baltic and East European Graduate School)
Martina Sundström, Human Resources Officer, School of Culture and Education, martina.sundstrom@sh.se
