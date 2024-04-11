Onboarding Specialist
At H&M, we're not just adapting to change, we're leading it. Continuous improvement is more than a core value at H&M; it's a daily pursuit.
In our quest to refine our onboarding process and ensure each candidate has an exceptional introduction to our culture, we are seeking 2 passionate and service-oriented Onboarding Specialist. If you're dedicated to excellence and ready to make a significant impact from day one, join us in creating a seamless and engaging start for our new team members
The Global Onboarding Specialist (GOS) is an advanced professional with a strong expertise in HR processes and operational excellence, a basic understand of UX and process design, and a medium expertise in digital and physical event organization and/or learning content development and communication.
Responsibilities:
Your core responsibility is to ensure all pre- & onboarding processes are implemented adequately across the group (for all brands, regions and personas) at H&M. You will be the go-to person across the global HR community to design a global pre- and onboarding journey for all our colleague personas, drive the organization of onboarding events, and work in the different roadmap projects of the Global Onboarding team, all to ensure all new hired employees have the best possible pre & onboarding experience into their new teams, and hiring managers are supported into delivering most of that experience.
Pre- & Onboarding processes implementation, support and escalation:
Serve as 1st degree escalation point for local/regional HR to clarify proper implementation of processes.
Serve as 2nd degree escalation point for hiring managers in need of pre-boarding or onboarding processes support.
Collaborate with HR Shared Services and local/regional HR to ensure pre & onboarding processes are being properly implemented & gather feedbacks to improve onboarding processes.
New-hires learning content and frameworks curation and development:
Actively participate in the creation and improvement of the learning journeys for new hires.
Collaborate with the Learning & Performance Development COE to continuously curate and manage the libraries with all learning content new hires go through.
Collaborate with your Employer Branding colleagues to create different formats of content, for different channels and audiences, based on communication plans for new hires.
Develop, iterate and improve different materials, documents and frameworks needed in different parts of the process.
Event planning and coordination:
Full design and ownership of regional digital & physical onboarding events concept, and full-cycle implementation.
Plan agenda and content of events, create frameworks for delivery and identify and coordinate speakers & facilitators.
Manage budgets for events and ensure accurate reporting.
Qualifications
Strong interpersonal and communication skills to serve as a primary contact point and facilitate interactions between HR and hiring managers.
Basic skills in UX/Qualitative Research, Visual Design.
Experience with Core HR operations & ServiceNow or other related HR systems.
Advanced skills in project management, digital content creation, event organization
Basic budget management skills
Ability to collaborate across different teams and regions.
Proficiency in office and HR-related software, such as Microsoft Office Suite, Learning Management Systems (LMS), and content management tools.
Organizational and event planning skills for designing and executing onboarding events.
Analytical skills to gather feedback and implement continuous improvements to the onboarding process.
We are eager to meet you!
